Latest
on December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago ago
GOP Rep Received Threatening Voicemail After Supporting BIF
2 hours ago ago
New Hampshire Governor Sununu Opts Against A Senate Run In Gift To Democrats
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: President Trump stops to speak to reporters as he prepared to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to visit with families four Americans who were killed in an explosion Wednesday in Syria. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Judge Promptly Shoots Down Trump’s 11th-Hour Attempt To Block Jan. 6 Docs

Dems Push For Expanded Voter Registration Sites They Say Could Add 115K Voters To Rolls

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: The windows at Saks Fifth Avenue display information about voting (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
By
|
November 9, 2021 12:57 p.m.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and 17 other Senate Democrats wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday asking that voter registration services be offered at tax preparation assistance centers across the country — an expansion they say could add over 100,000 new voters to the rolls.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) centers offer free help with tax preparation, geared at people with low incomes, disabilities or who do not speak English. 

“Such individuals are often also the least likely to be touched by typical voter registration efforts, even in states that maintain robust voter registration programs,” the senators wrote. 

The senators point out that the Treasury Department did not include VITA centers in its plan to expand access to voter registration per a summary the White House released in September. President Joe Biden had, back in March, ordered executive branch agencies to brainstorm how to expand access to the franchise through their programs and services.  

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The senators call the Treasury Department’s overlooking of VITA centers “a missed opportunity.” 

They cite a 2019 Brookings study that found that offering registration services at a subset of VITA sites doubled the likelihood of an unregistered person registering to vote. 

Replicating that effort at all VITA centers, they wrote, could result in “approximately 115,000 unregistered eligible voters registering to vote, including 63,000 individuals who would not otherwise register.” 

Advocates initially responded eagerly to Biden’s executive order calling the agencies to action, listing the myriad possibilities: voter registration opportunities at citizenship ceremonies to healthcare.gov to Social Security offices. 

While the White House’s summary of what agencies came up with is a good start, advocates told TPM, they want to see more. 

“There are a lot of federal agencies, and this is a step forward,” said the Brennan Center’s Lisa Danetz. But, she added, “I think a lot more could be done.”

How aggressively the administration expands access to the franchise through the executive branch has taken on increasing importance amid Senate Democrats’ inability to pass voting rights legislation. 

So far, all their attempts, across multiple pieces of legislation, have crashed up against Republican filibusters. Last week’s attempt with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act garnered the most Republican support so far: one vote to break the filibuster, cast by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). 

Democrats bit their tongues while Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) tried to recruit Republicans to the cause, insisting that there’s a bipartisan route forward to pass the bills — to no avail. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have so far supported keeping the filibuster intact, which gives Republicans a veto over the voting bills and much else of Biden’s agenda. 

But now, the rest of the Senate Democrats are losing patience. 

“We have to look at what’s next, and I believe that is restoring the Senate,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a leading lawmaker on the voting rights effort, told reporters last week. “At some point, our democracy has to move along.” 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: