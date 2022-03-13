Day 18: Latest Developments In Ukraine

MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 13: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Teams pull...

MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 13: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Teams pull a man out of a pile of debris after Russian airstrikes hit civil settlements in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on March 13, 2022. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

