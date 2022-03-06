Day 11: Latest Developments In Ukraine

IRPIN, UKRAINE - MARCH 06: (EDITORS' NOTE: Image contains graphic content) A Ukrainian soldier walks past the corpses of a family lying on the ground after shelling by the Russian army at the evacuation point of Irpi...

IRPIN, UKRAINE - MARCH 06: (EDITORS' NOTE: Image contains graphic content) A Ukrainian soldier walks past the corpses of a family lying on the ground after shelling by the Russian army at the evacuation point of Irpin, several members of the same family have been killed in this attack while trying to flee, on March 6, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. Ukraine suspended the evacuation of civilians at other points, such as Mariupol, in view of the breakdown of the cease-fire, in order to open humanitarian corridors, by Russia. The United Nations estimates that this Sunday, March 6, the number of Ukrainian refugees could reach 1.5 million. The number of civilians killed in the conflict is close to 3,000 and almost 4,000 wounded according to Ukrainian government sources. After Visa and Mastercard joined the list of companies that are closing their subsidiaries in Russia, Putin said that the sanctions imposed by the West and his companies are "a declaration of war". In addition, the Russian president signed a decree ordering the Council of Ministers to draw up a list of countries that have carried out "unfriendly actions" . (Photo By Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS