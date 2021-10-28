Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Sex Crime, Court Says

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has been charged with forcible touching, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by TPM.

Chief public information officer for the New York state court system Lucian Chalfen told TPM that the complaint charged Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex crime.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” Chalfen wrote in an email to TPM.

The comments follow confusion around whether charges against Cuomo had, in fact, been filed correctly.

The confusion consisted of this: on Thursday afternoon, local outlet NYS Focus landed what appeared to be a huge scoop. Andrew Cuomo had been charged with forcible touching after an investigation by the local sheriff’s office.

A clerk at the court confirmed that the complaint had been filed to NYS Focus.

But other clerks seemed less willing to discuss the matter in the hour following NYS Focus’s scoop.

TPM tried to call Albany City Criminal Court, and was met twice with referrals to Chalfen. At the same time, the Albany Sherriff’s Office declined to comment.

But within an hour, the Albany Times-Union published a story saying that, in fact, the complaint had been filed in error.

Per the paper, an investigator from the Sheriff’s office met with a court official on Thursday for “guidance” if law enforcement were to file a complaint. The paper cited an anonymous source saying that someone in the court then issued the summons, before it was leaked.

Just as that story broke, something else happened: Chalfen sent out a statement to TPM and other news organizations apparently confirming that Cuomo had, in fact, been charged.