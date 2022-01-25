Latest
46 mins ago ago
Deputy Attorney General Says DOJ Looking Into Fake Trump Electors
1 hour ago ago
Nashville’s Dem Rep Announces Retirement After GOP-Drawn Map Carves Up His District
3 hours ago ago
Officials Scramble To Contend With Texas’ New Restrictive Voting Law Ahead Of Primaries

Texas Dem Rep Announces Re-Election Bid Amid Federal Probe

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cuellar urged the ... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cuellar urged the Biden administration to name former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as a border czar. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 25, 2022 6:54 p.m.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) on Tuesday announced that he plans to continue his re-election campaign, following the FBI’s raid of his home in Laredo, Texas last week.

In a video posted to Twitter, Cuellar said that he is fully cooperating with law enforcement and is “committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld.”

“There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there is no wrongdoing on my part,” Cuellar said. “As an attorney, I know firsthand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy.”

“I pride myself on being your congressman and always doing things honestly, ethically, and the right way,” Cuellar continued.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Cuellar’s video statement comes a week after the FBI raided Cuellar’s home and campaign office in Texas. Although it has not given details about the federal investigation involving the Democratic lawmaker, the FBI acknowledged the search in a statement last week.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes told ABC News. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

However, Cuellar’s home and campaign office were reportedly raided by the FBI as part of a federal investigation U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News first reported last week. Cuellar has served as co-chair of the House Azerbaijan Caucus.

The FBI’s raid of the nine-term congressman’s home comes as he gears up for a Democratic primary challenge against progressive Jessica Cisneros on March 1. Cuellar narrowly defeated Cisneros — a former intern in his congressional office who had Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) backing — in the 2020 primary.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: