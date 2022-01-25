Texas Dem Rep Announces Re-Election Bid Amid Federal Probe

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) on Tuesday announced that he plans to continue his re-election campaign, following the FBI’s raid of his home in Laredo, Texas last week.

In a video posted to Twitter, Cuellar said that he is fully cooperating with law enforcement and is “committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld.”

“There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there is no wrongdoing on my part,” Cuellar said. “As an attorney, I know firsthand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy.”

“I pride myself on being your congressman and always doing things honestly, ethically, and the right way,” Cuellar continued.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Cuellar’s video statement comes a week after the FBI raided Cuellar’s home and campaign office in Texas. Although it has not given details about the federal investigation involving the Democratic lawmaker, the FBI acknowledged the search in a statement last week.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes told ABC News. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

However, Cuellar’s home and campaign office were reportedly raided by the FBI as part of a federal investigation U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News first reported last week. Cuellar has served as co-chair of the House Azerbaijan Caucus.

The FBI’s raid of the nine-term congressman’s home comes as he gears up for a Democratic primary challenge against progressive Jessica Cisneros on March 1. Cuellar narrowly defeated Cisneros — a former intern in his congressional office who had Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) backing — in the 2020 primary.