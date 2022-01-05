Cruz Becomes Latest Republican To Dream Of Punishing Biden Administration

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that a Republican House would likely impeach President Joe Biden “whether it’s justified or not” on his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz” late last month.

“They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him,” he said, adding: “When we have a Democratic president and a Republican House, you can expect an impeachment proceeding. That’s not how impeachment is meant to work, but I think the Democrats crossed that line.”

Former President Donald Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice. The House first impeached him in 2019 after he attempted to withhold military aid to Ukraine to pressure them to dig up dirt on Biden and his son. He was impeached again just over a year later for inciting his followers to attack the Capitol.

Cruz decided that Biden’s “refusal to enforce the border” is his most damning charge so far.

“That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment,” Cruz said. “But there may be others. And because the Democrats decided that this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there’s a real risk that turnabout will be fair play.”

Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded at her Tuesday press briefing.

“Our reaction is maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and putting in place measures that will help make sure smart security is what we see at the border, taking a more humane approach to the border instead of name-calling, accusation-calling and making predictions of the future,” she said.

Cruz isn’t the only one indulging in this line of thinking. Other Republicans too are already making punitive plans, should they retake at least the House in 2022.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) intends to send “preservation notices” to various government entities, the first step in launching a bevy of probes, according to Axios.

His dreamed-of investigations include probes into who leaked billionaires’ financial information to ProPublica, Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s insistence that the National Security Agency is targeting him and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.