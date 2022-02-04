Latest
43 mins ago ago
CNN: Trump, Jordan Spoke For 10 Mins On Jan. 6
1 hour ago ago
Yet Another GOP Colorado Election Clerk Faces Probe Over Potential Voting Security Breach
1 hour ago ago
New York Republicans Sue Over Democrats’ Dramatic Congressional Gerrymander

‘Congressional Workers Union’ Announces Effort To Organize Congressional Staffers

Congressional staffers observe a moment of silence in honor of the six people killed in the shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that also severely wounded Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords, on the East Front of the ... Congressional staffers observe a moment of silence in honor of the six people killed in the shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that also severely wounded Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords, on the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 10, 2011. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 4, 2022 3:53 p.m.

A group of congressional staffers on Friday announced an effort to unionize the Capitol’s press officers, policy wonks and constituent case workers, saying it was time to give staffers a voice in the workplace. 

The Congressional Workers Union announced its organizing effort amid rising discontent with congressional staffers’ pay and working conditions. 

“After more than a year of organizing as a volunteer group of congressional staff, we are proud to publicly announce our efforts to unionize the personal offices and committees of Congress, in solidarity with our fellow workers across the United States and the world,” a statement from the group read. 

“While not all offices and committees face the same working conditions, we strongly believe that to better serve our constituents will require meaningful changes to improve retention, equity, diversity, and inclusion on Capitol Hill. That starts with having a voice in the workplace. We call on all congressional stuff to join the effort to unionize, and look forward to meeting management at the table.” 

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The announcement noted a recent survey from the Congressional Progressive Staff Association that found that 91% of congressional staff respondents, including management staff, “would like to see more protections to give them a voice at work.” 

The same survey found that half of non-management respondents reported struggling to pay bills, and that over a quarter of non-management staff, or 109 respondents, reported not having at least one month’s rent saved in case of an emergency. 

Public support from Democratic members of Congress for a unionization effort has built in recent days. 

The Congressional Workers Union cited a note of support from a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Thursday. And a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told CNN Friday that “Leader Schumer believes that hard-working Senate staff have the right to organize their workplace and if they chose to do so, he would support that effort.” 

The union drive comes as congressional staffers are increasingly making their voices heard, particularly through the anonymous Instagram account @dear_white_staffers, which publishes unattributed reports about congressional working conditions said to be from congressional staffers and others involved in politics and policy. The account was profiled in the Washington Post and Politico on Friday morning. 

On Friday, the @dear_white_staffers account was, as usual, buzzing with reaction and testimonials from Hill workers. 

“There are 224 Members [of Congress] who voted on the House Floor to strengthen the right to organize (PRO Act),” one anonymous commenter wrote to the account.

“I need to see EVERY DAMN ONE of them publicly supporting a staff union. I need folks to ask questions LOUDLY of the members who talk out of both sides of their mouth. Who’s keeping a running list ???”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: