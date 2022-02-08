Latest
3 hours ago ago
Biden Supports Push By Congressional Staffers To Unionize, White House Says
3 hours ago ago
Trumpy Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters Arrested After Resisting Search Warrant: Reports
5 hours ago ago
McConnell Breaks With RNC’s Watering Down Of Jan. 6 As ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Accuses GOP Congressman Of Poking Her, Telling Her To ‘Kiss My Ass’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
February 8, 2022 4:32 p.m.
Updated February 8, 2022 6:11 p.m.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, on Tuesday accused a Republican colleague of poking her and telling her to “kiss my ass” after she asked him to put on a mask. 

“Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) to put on a mask while boarding the train,” Beatty tweeted. “He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass.’”

She added that the episode is indicative of a bigger issue with Republican members flouting health and safety guidelines. At the Capitol, especially on the House side, the divide between Democrats and Republicans wearing masks is particularly stark. 

Beatty ended her thread by tweeting that when Rogers is ready to “grow up” and “apologize” for his behavior, he knows where to find her. 

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize,” Rogers said in a statement to TPM. “My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”

Some Republicans have been going maskless as a political statement, both in the halls and on the House floor.

The House approved a resolution last year saying that members will be fined $500 the first time they fail to wear a mask on the House floor, and $2,500 for subsequent violations.

As of the end of December 2021, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Andrew Clyde (R-GA) had racked up more than $100,000 in combined fines, according to the New York Times. Those penalties are taken directly from their paychecks. 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: