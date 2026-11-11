Colom Officially Defeats Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, Years After She Blocked His Federal Judgeship

Mississippi prosecutor Scott Colom has officially defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a contest that shocked outsiders, captured national political attention and made history.

When he is sworn-in, Colom will be the first Democrat to represent Mississippi in the Senate since 1982, though the previous Democratic representatives — “dixiecrats” — held completely different ideologies than modern Democrats.

Colom also becomes the state’s first Black senator in nearly 150 years.

Candidates in Mississippi need only secure the most votes in order to win. There are no run-offs in federal general elections in Mississippi, and a recount can only be triggered by court order.

The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday, November 11 — more than a week after Election Day — as the margins between Colom and Hyde-Smith remained razor thin.

During the final weeks of the campaign, Colom appeared alongside major national Democratic figures, including former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Former President Barack Obama endorsed him in mid-October. Former President Bill Clinton spoke at a rally with Colom just days before the election. As pundits frothed over Iowa and Texas, Sen. Raphael Warnock was among the few voices to assert that Mississippi was in play. The Chuck Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC made a $1.2 million ad buy for Colom in October and the national Democratic Party invested $500,000 additional dollars in the campaign.

Colom focused on core issues, including affordability, tariffs and rural healthcare throughout his campaign. He’s pledged to vote to take back Congress’ power of the purse and curb Trump’s tariffs; to sign on to a War Powers Resolution to condemn Trump’s unauthorized war in Iran; and wants a seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, a nod to the state’s farming community.

On data centers, Colom said he wants to pause construction until certain conditions are met, including written corporate commitments to hiring Mississippi workers and the requirement that data centers fund their own water and energy use.

Colom also worked to appeal directly to Republican voters in his state. He attended a Trump rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on Oct. 26 and tried to win over conservative voters there, taking selfies with attendees outside the event. He took that message to CNN in an appeal to the state’s Republican voters at the end of October.

“When it comes to Republicans, I got the best message ever for Republican voters in Mississippi,” Colom said in the CNN interview.

“I’m gonna get you what you were promised in 2024,” he continued, listing lower grocery prices, the end of forever wars and “the full and transparent release of the Epstein files.”

He published untraditional and comedic digital ads, like one that capitalized on a Hyde-Smith affordability blunder that has amassed 14 million views on X, and another where he and his twin brother recreated a scene from the Oscar-winning film Sinners.

Colom’s road to the Senate was a winding one, full of other historic accomplishments. And it was set in motion partly by Hyde-Smith herself.

At 28, Colom was appointed as a Lowndes County interim justice court judge, becoming the youngest person and first Black man to serve in the role. Two years later, he became the first Black prosecutor in his hometown of Columbus before he was elected in 2015 to his most recent role as district attorney for the 16th Circuit Court of Mississippi. Colom is the first Black man elected to the district and the first Black DA of any mostly-white district in Mississippi. No stranger to campaigning in Republican enclaves, two of the counties within the district went to Trump in 2024. Colom won reelection twice.

He might’ve been less prolific, had it not been for Hyde-Smith.

In 2022, former President Joe Biden nominated Colom to be a federal judge for the Northern District of Mississippi. Colom was championed by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) approved Colom’s appointment. Hyde-Smith blocked it, citing Colom’s support for trans rights (he’d signed a letter opposing attacks on “transgender people and gender-affirming healthcare across the country”) and highlighting what she described as “significant support” Colom had “received from George Soros” during his DA race, the Mississippi Free Press reported at the time. A senator can block a judicial appointment from their home state by refusing to provide what’s known as a “blue slip” to the Senate Judiciary Committee. At the time, Democrats led the Senate and could’ve overridden Hyde-Smith, but that’s rare and hadn’t happened since 2018 when Republicans pushed through a Trump nominee.

Colom hadn’t received cash from Soros. A PAC that received money from the billionaire who supports progressive causes ran ads supporting Colom’s DA campaign. (The issue came full circle when, soon after Colom launched his Senate bid in September 2025, Soros and his son gave $3,500, the maximum individual contribution allowed, to Colom’s campaign.)

Colom’s win is extraordinary and widely unexpected, with Cook Political shifting its rating of the race only once from solid to likely Republican. But it’s more than a moment.

Organizers in Mississippi have been building the state’s Democratic infrastructure and enlivening the state’s nearly 40% Black electorate for several years. Even before Colom’s explosive win, the left has netted victories in the deep-red, Deep South state. Last year, Democrats in the state flipped two state Senate seats and ended a Republican supermajority. In 2023 the Democratic candidate for governor lost by only three-points in the closest gubernatorial contest the state had seen in decades. And groups like voting rights powerhouse Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight, Fair Count and the Southern Economic Advancement Project have invested more than $5 million in Mississippi since 2018, theGrio reported.

“Scott didn’t surge,” Abrams told theGrio. “Scott’s been building.”