CNN: Trump, Jordan Spoke For 10 Mins On Jan. 6

Over and over again, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has gone back and forth on the answer to a simple question: did he speak with President Trump on Jan. 6?

Now, CNN reports, records obtained by the House Jan. 6 Committee show that Trump and Jordan spoke for 10 minutes on the morning of the day of the attack.

It’s not clear what the two discussed. The CNN reports refers to the proof of the call as “White House records;” the Jan. 6 Committee recently obtained National Archives records from the Trump White House after the Supreme Court blocked a demand from Trump to block the panel from accessing the information.

Rep. Jordan has upped the call’s profile by becoming visibly flustered every time he’s asked.

In July 2021, he admitted that he spoke to Trump on the day of the insurrection, before changing his story after further questions, and trying to brush off reporters who asked.

The committee asked Jordan for cooperation in its investigation in December 2021. He refused immediately, telling the panel that “even if” he had relevant info, he would not cooperate.