Cheney Outlines Why ‘There Certainly Will Be New Information’ From Jan. 6 Committee

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) listens during the Select Committee investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, during their first hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2021.
By
|
March 20, 2022 1:25 p.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Sunday expressed confidence in the panel uncovering new information about the events surrounding last year’s deadly Capitol insurrection.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press,” Cheney was asked about what the public should expect to learn from the committee’s investigation.

Cheney replied that the committee’s first priority is to make recommendations.

“We’re looking at things like do we need additional enhanced criminal penalties for the kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump when he refused to tell the mob to go home after he had provoked that attack on the Capitol,” Cheney said. “So there will be legislative recommendations.”

Cheney added that the “there certainly will be new information” the committee will uncover.

“I can tell you I have not learned a single thing since I’ve been on this committee that has made me less concerned or less worried about the gravity of the situation and the actions that President Trump took and also refused to take while the attack was underway,” Cheney said.

Cheney’s remarks follow reports by the Washington Post and CNN that reveal the committee’s plans to produce a multi-media presentation and hire writers to help produce its report about the Capitol insurrection in an effort to craft a compelling narrative for audiences of its upcoming televised hearings.

The committee’s multi-media presentation would include links to key video evidence, in addition to a traditional written report. The panel aims to present its information in a comprehensive and engaging manner that would be easy to understand and easy to share on social media.

Committee staffers have reportedly interviewed writers, particularly high-profile journalists, to assist with the task of quickly turning around a trove of depositions, records and other evidence into a narrative that is easier to digest, according to the Post.

“We don’t want it to read like a clunky committee effort,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the committee, told CNN. “We want it to have an authorial voice that tells the story of what happened.”

It is currently unclear whether the panel will ultimately bring on high-profile journalist to help author its report.

The committee expects to begin holding its public hearings this spring, some of which would potentially be held during primetime hours.

Watch Cheney’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
