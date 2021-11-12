Latest
2 hours ago ago
The Sausage Making: White House Tries To Knock Down Inflation Fearmongering
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
3 hours ago ago
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Bannon For Contempt Of Congress
4 hours ago ago
Here’s Why All The Inflation Fearmongering Over The Reconciliation Bill Is Nonsense

Cheney Backs Censuring ‘Avowed White Nationalist’ Gosar Over Violent AOC Vid

UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives for the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled “The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from the Department of Defense,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, and General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) arrives for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on June 23, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
November 12, 2021 2:19 p.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is putting Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on blast after the far-right Republican posted a graphic anime-style video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden on social media earlier this week.

In an Associated Press interview published on Friday, Cheney asserted that Gosar ought to be censured for “his continued indefensible activities.”

The Wyoming Republican also took aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), her former colleague in GOP leadership, for refusing to speak out against Gosar after the Arizona lawmaker posted the video on Monday.

“In a moment where you’ve got an avowed white nationalist in Rep. Gosar who has posted a video advocating the killing of another member, the idea that our leader will not stand against that but that he’s somehow going after and allowing attacks against 13 members who are conducting themselves in a serious and substantive way is really outrageous,” Cheney told the AP.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

On Friday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) announced that she and 60 other Democrats had formally introduced a resolution to censure Gosar.

“We cannot continue to normalize violence against POTUS and members of the House,” Speier tweeted.

In addition to describing Gosar’s violent behavior, the three-page resolution slams GOP leadership for staying completely silent about the matter.

The resolution also cites the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection while arguing that “depictions of violence can foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials.” Though the resolution didn’t reference it outright, Gosar was one of the three Trump fanatics in Congress who participated in the D.C. rally that preceded the insurrection.

Gosar’s video appears to have been deleted. However, the congressman refused to apologize and has in fact defended the video, insisting on Tuesday it was “truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy” and wasn’t meant to espouse violence toward Ocasio-Cortez or Biden.

Additionally, Gosar has well-documented ties to white nationalism, which includes speaking at a far-right conference organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes in February.

Cheney criticized Gosar for his participation in the conference at the time.

“I’ve been very clear about the extent to which we have to stand against white supremacists, stand against anti-Semitism,” she said. “And that should not be part of our public discourse.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: