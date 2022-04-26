Latest
Report: Cawthorn Cited For Having Gun At North Carolina Airport

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the U.S. Capitol as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke at length on the House floor to delay the Build Back Better Act vote on... UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the U.S. Capitol as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke at length on the House floor to delay the Build Back Better Act vote on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 26, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Tuesday morning was reportedly cited for possession of a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to WSOC-TV.

TSA reportedly told the local news outlet that a 9 millimeter handgun was discovered at a checkpoint. According to WSOC-TV, TSA declined to identify the person who had the gun, but three sources told the local outlet the weapon belonged to Cawthorn. Both ABC News and the local WRAL.com also confirmed the news, citing anonymous sources.

WSOC-TV reported that a photo it obtained shows a loaded Staccato C2 that was recovered at the airport on Tuesday morning.

It’s not known whether the GOP congressman will face any criminal charges. Cawthorn’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Cawthorn has previously been found with a gun at an airport.

In Feb. 2021, Cawthorn tried to board a plane while carrying an unloaded Glock 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine in his carry-on. The GOP congressman was not charged nor fined for the incident.

Cawthorn also has a habit of carrying weapons other than guns in restricted areas. The freshman congressman has been accused of carrying a knife on school and/or university property at least three times since joining Congress. After the most recent knife incident, his office spokesperson claimed the reports were all part of a “smear campaign.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
