Cawthorn Charged With Driving With A Revoked License, Marking Third Recent Traffic Violation

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the U.S. Capitol as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke at length on the House floor to delay the Build Back Better Act vote on... UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the U.S. Capitol as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke at length on the House floor to delay the Build Back Better Act vote on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 9, 2022 6:47 p.m.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Wednesday was charged with driving with a revoked license after being pulled over last week by highway patrol.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Cleveland County highway patrol spokesperson Sgt. Marcus Bathea said Cawthorn was pulled over March 3. In addition to facing a misdemeanor that carries up to 20 days in jail, the GOP congressman also faces two pending citations for speeding in other counties in North Carolina.

Bathea told the Citizen-Times that Cawthorn was pulled over last Thursday near Shelby, North Carolina when a trooper saw a 2019 Toyota Truck cross the center line of the road.

“The driver was identified as David Madison Cawthorn, 26 years old of Hendersonville, N.C.,” Bathea told the Citizen-Times. “During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver’s license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked.”

According to the citation obtained by the Citizen-Times, the weather was clear and traffic was light. Cawthorn was reportedly “very polite and cooperative.”

Cawthorn’s latest speeding incident marks his third in the past several months.

Last October, Cawthorn received a speeding citation for going 89 mph in a 65-mph zone in Buncombe County.

In January, a trooper stopped Cawthorn for driving at 87 mph in a 70-mph zone in Polk.

Bathea told the Citizen-Times that Cawthorn drove a 2009 Dodge “passenger vehicle” in both cases.

The court date for the misdemeanor Cawthorn faces is May 6, according to the Citizen-Times. The Polk County speeding citation is set to be heard April 18 with the Buncombe citation on May 3.

Cawthorn was previously charged with driving while his license was revoked before he entered office in 2017. The charge was later dismissed.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
