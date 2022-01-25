Officer Goodman Doesn’t Want Jan 6 Recognition: A Statue Is For Birds ‘To Take A Dump On’

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman on Tuesday expressed his mixed feelings about the recognition he’s been given ever since a video of him leading a mob of Trump supporters away from the Senate chamber so lawmakers could evacuate went viral last year.

Goodman issued his first remarks since the insurrection last year during an episode of the podcast “3 Brothers No Sense,” which aired Tuesday. The heralded Capitol Police officer was asked about how he feels about his newfound fame.

“I’m day-to-day with that. I have my ups and downs with the popularity. You know what I mean?,” Goodman said. “Unfortunately, with the popularity, you have to take the bad with the good.”

Goodman went on to say that he has seen tweets calling for a “Eugene Goodman Day” on the anniversary of the insurrection, but feels all of that would be “just a little too much.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Goodman also laughed off the idea of having a bronze statue of himself placed in front of the Capitol building.

“I don’t need no statue though,” Goodman said. “That’s just one more thing for a bird to prop up and take a dump on.”

Explaining why he’s veered away from interviews until now, Goodman pointed to the experience former police officer Mike Fanone has had as he emerged as one of the most visible and outspoken officers in the aftermath of the attack. Fanone was beaten unconscious and suffered a concussion as well as a mild heart attack after voluntarily responding to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Goodman recalled Fanone saying that there have been random people coming up to him and throwing drinks in his face even when he’s out with his daughter.

“People tell me you should embrace it, embrace it,” Goodman said, referring to the national attention he’s received. “I said, yeah but that means I have to embrace the negativity too. That’s something I don’t want to do, you know what I mean? I’m trying to steer clear. That’s mostly why I haven’t done any interviews or anything like that. I don’t want any part of the negativity.”

“I’m out and about with my child and somebody walks up to me — a politically-driven person — walks up to me and throws a drink at my face — I’m gonna fight!” Goodman continued. “And what’s the narrative then?”

Goodman was also asked about all the merch people have been making and selling, such as comic books and trading cards — profiting off of his image, without his consent. Goodman said he’s found humor in the odd turn of events in the past year.

“I’m just like wow, OK,” Goodman said. “I actually saw a guy with a sweatshirt and I tried to buy one. He tried to charge. I said, ‘Damn this dude is gonna charge me for my own face.’ That’s funny, but I respect the hustle.”

Listen to Goodman’s remarks starting at the 16:50 mark: