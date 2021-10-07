Biggs Clings To Big Lie During Cyber Ninjas Hearing: ‘We Don’t Know’ Who Won Arizona

Trump diehard Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) clutched onto ex-President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election on Thursday during an Oversight Committee hearing on Cyber Ninjas’ shambolic “audit” of the election results in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Near the beginning of the hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) jabbed at Arizona Republicans like Biggs who keep pushing Trump’s fake narrative that the Arizona election results were invalid despite the fact that 1) Biggs and other Arizona Republicans were reelected by the same ballots that they claim to be fraudulent and 2) the Cyber Ninjas’ review, despite its many problems, still found that President Joe Biden won the state.

“Do you accept this audit, which showed that Joe Biden won, and indeed by more votes, than—” Raskin asked before Biggs interrupted him.

“That is not what the report concluded,” the Republican said, accusing the Democrat of “cherry-picking” the audit’s findings (which did, in fact, conclude that Biden won).

A fed-up Raskin cut to the chase.

“Who won the election in Arizona? Donald Trump or Joe Biden?” he asked Biggs.

“We don’t know,” the Republican proclaimed. (We do know. Biden won Arizona.)

Biggs went on to falsely claim that the Cyber Ninja’s effort “demonstrates very clearly” that “there are a lot of issues with this election that took place.”

The audit report did attempt to muddy its findings by claiming there were still “process failures” in the election process, claims that election experts flatly debunked but Trumpworld pounced on in its desperate mission to delegitimize Trump’s electoral defeat.

Besides voting against certifying the election results, Biggs himself is under scrutiny for his role in Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.