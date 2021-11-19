Latest
16 hours ago ago
GOP Revives McCarthyism While Grilling Biden’s Pick For Bank Regulator
19 hours ago ago
Report: Eastman Pitched Coup Plan Directly To Arizona GOP Leader
19 hours ago ago
McCarthy Vows To Give Greene And Gosar Their Committee Seats Back If GOP Retakes Majority

Biden To Take Key Step Toward Ousting Postmaster Louis DeJoy

Joe Biden
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
November 19, 2021 9:41 a.m.

President Joe Biden is slated to announce on Friday that he won’t keep a top ally of controversial Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the U.S. Postal Service board of governors next month, according to the Washington Post.

The ally, USPS board chair Ron Bloom, reportedly will not be renominated to the nine-member board when his term ends next month. Though Bloom is a Democrat, he supports DeJoy, who was appointed by ex-President Donald Trump and has implemented USPS policies that have slowed down deliveries while hiking up prices.

Bloom’s critics have pointed a potential conflict of interest between the chair and DeJoy, who has bought more than $300,000 in bonds from Bloom’s asset management company. 

Removing Bloom from the board, the only institution that can oust a Postmaster General, allows Biden to appoint a governor who could provide another vote with the three other Democratic members to get rid of DeJoy. The President has filled three slots on the board since he entered office.

The board currently holds four Democrats, four Republicans (all of whom were appointed by Trump), and one independent.

Biden has faced deep pressure from progressives to clean up the board and have DeJoy, a Trump donor, removed after changes last year became an election flash-point, hampering mail-in voting as Trump repeatedly attacked voting by mail.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: