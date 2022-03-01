Biden Yanks Rug Out From Under Flynn And Navarro On Executive Privilege

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters after meeting with Senate Democrats in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden has call... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters after meeting with Senate Democrats in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden has called on his fellow Democrats to go around Republican opposition, do away with the 60-vote threshold for advancing legislation in the Senate and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom To Vote Act. The strategy is in doubt because Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) oppose doing away with the filibuster. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 1, 2022 9:27 a.m.

President Joe Biden continues to swat down ex-President Donald Trump and his cronies’ efforts to stonewall the House Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation, this time focusing on former Trump adviser-turned-QAnon grifter Michael Flynn and ex-Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro.

White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su sent letters to Flynn’s lawyer and Navarro on Monday saying Biden wouldn’t be invoking executive privilege over anything the House panel had demanded in its subpoenas to the two former Trump lackeys.

Biden “has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified, with respect to particular subjects within the purview of the Select Committee,” the White House attorney wrote in both letters, which were first obtained by Axios.

Su pointed out in his letter to Flynn’s lawyer, David Warrington, that Flynn, who left the Trump administration in 2017, wasn’t even working for the White House during the events leading up to and on the Capitol attack last year.

Axios reports that Warrington responded to the White House’s notice with a letter of his own later on Monday claiming that Flynn had never asserted executive privilege in connection to the committee’s subpoena, and that “at no time has our client refused to appear for a deposition.”

Navarro’s response to Su was reportedly more acerbic, complaining that it was “fanciful and dangerous to assert that a sitting president can revoke the Executive Privilege of his predecessor” and vowed to bring his case in front of the Supreme Court.

However, Trump himself hasn’t had any success in getting the Supreme Court to block the committee’s access to White House records that he’s tried to claim are privileged.

Read the White House’s letter to Flynn below:

Read the letter to Navarro below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
