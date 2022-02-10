Latest
3 hours ago ago
Liz Cheney Previews What Jan. 6 Committee Will Say In Public Hearings
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
5 hours ago ago
Report: Jan. 6 Panel Finds Holes In Trump’s Official Call Logs On Day Of Insurrection
5 hours ago ago
Three US Border Crossings Closed As Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker Protests Escalate

Biden Whittles Supreme Court Shortlist To ‘About Four People’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By
|
February 10, 2022 5:45 p.m.

President Joe Biden said in an interview that aired Thursday that he’d cut his shortlist for the soon-to-be-vacated Supreme Court seat to “about four people.” 

“I’ve taken about four people and taken the deep dive on them, meaning the thorough background checks and to see if there’s anything in their background that would make them not qualified,” he said on NBC.

The tally is roughly in keeping with public knowledge. The pool is generally thought to include at least Ketanji Brown Jackson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court and Michelle Childs of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.

He added that he thinks his pick will have some bipartisan appeal.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“I think whomever I pick will get a vote from the Republican side for the following reason: I’m not looking to make an illogical choice here, I’m looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had — with an open mind, who understand the Constitution and interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution,” he said. 

Biden invited Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to the White House Thursday to talk Supreme Court nominees, making a very public show of his overtures to GOP lawmakers. 

Biden has said previously that he plans to name his pick by the end of February.  

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: