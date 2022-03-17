Biden Escalates US Condemnation Of Putin: He’s A ‘Murderous Dictator, A Pure Thug’

President Biden escalated his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a day after calling Putin a “war criminal” as Russia continues its unprovoked war on Ukraine.

During the annual Friends of Ireland Lunch in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the President once again strongly condemned Russia’s invasion.

The President said that Ireland, the United Kingdom and other republics are taking a stand against a “murderous dictator.”

“A pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine,” Biden said, referring to Putin.

Biden added that Ireland is “paying a big price” with its support of sanctions against Russia, stressing that the republic is making a “significant” contribution as it works with the U.S. and other countries on the United Nations Security Council.

Pres. Biden calls Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin a 'murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine' pic.twitter.com/dyuesJ03Xq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 17, 2022

The President’s latest dig at Putin is an escalation of his vehement criticism of the Russian president as the country’s invasion of Ukraine has become more violent and deadly in recent days.

On Wednesday, Biden called Putin a “war criminal” for the first time since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Following an event at the White House on Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the President whether he is ready to call Putin a “war criminal.”

The President initially replied “no” before walking away from reporters.

However, Biden returned to the pool of media members to issue a definitive answer to Heinrich’s questions.

“I think he is a war criminal,” the President said on Wednesday.