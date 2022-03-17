Latest
nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. A pro-Trump mob later stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Five people died as a result. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
5 hours ago ago
Prosecutors Reveal Jan. 6 Defendant Bragged That She’d ‘Absolutely’ Attack Capitol ‘Again’
9 hours ago ago
Advancing On Court Wins, Anti-Abortion Lawmakers Seek To Police Behavior Across State Lines
23 hours ago ago
Trump Is Rethinking Endorsement Of Mo Brooks After Lawmaker Suggested It’s Time To Move On
1 day ago ago
Trump Says He’ll Ditch Pence If He Makes A Comeback Bid In 2024

Biden Escalates US Condemnation Of Putin: He’s A ‘Murderous Dictator, A Pure Thug’

US President Joe Biden speaks during the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon on Capitol Hill March 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 17, 2022 3:18 p.m.

President Biden escalated his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a day after calling Putin a “war criminal” as Russia continues its unprovoked war on Ukraine.

During the annual Friends of Ireland Lunch in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the President once again strongly condemned Russia’s invasion.

The President said that Ireland, the United Kingdom and other republics are taking a stand against a “murderous dictator.”

“A pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine,” Biden said, referring to Putin.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Biden added that Ireland is “paying a big price” with its support of sanctions against Russia, stressing that the republic is making a “significant” contribution as it works with the U.S. and other countries on the United Nations Security Council.

The President’s latest dig at Putin is an escalation of his vehement criticism of the Russian president as the country’s invasion of Ukraine has become more violent and deadly in recent days.

On Wednesday, Biden called Putin a “war criminal” for the first time since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Following an event at the White House on Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the President whether he is ready to call Putin a “war criminal.”

The President initially replied “no” before walking away from reporters.

However, Biden returned to the pool of media members to issue a definitive answer to Heinrich’s questions.

“I think he is a war criminal,” the President said on Wednesday.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: