Latest
22 mins ago ago
A Massive Oil Spill Helped One Billionaire Avoid Paying Income Tax for 14 Years
3 hours ago ago
Pence Avoids Committing To Cooperating With Jan. 6 Committee
19 hours ago ago
Perdue Now Says He Wouldn’t Have Certified Georgia’s Election If He Were Governor

Biden: US Is Among Half Of Democracies Where Democracy Is On The Decline

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers opening remarks for the virtual Summit for Democracy in the South Court Auditorium on December 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. According to the State Depart... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers opening remarks for the virtual Summit for Democracy in the South Court Auditorium on December 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. According to the State Department, the summit will bring together 100 leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to "set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 9, 2021 12:35 p.m.

President Biden warned that democracy in the U.S. is in a state of decline in remarks at the Summit For Democracy on Thursday.

The President began his remarks by making clear that democracy in the U.S. “requires a constant effort.”

“American democracy is an ongoing struggle to live up to our highest ideals and to heal our divisions; to recommit ourselves to the founding idea of our nation captured in our Declaration of Independence, not unlike many of your documents,” Biden told an assembled group of world leaders.

After saying that democracy doesn’t “happen by accident” but needs to be “renewed” with each generation, Biden pointed to a recent report from the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance that found that more than half of all democracies have experienced a decline in at least one aspect of their democracy over the last 10 years, a group that includes the U.S.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The President then nodded to late Rep. John Lewis’ (D-GA) championing of voting rights, before going on to urge the passage of both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — both of which Senate Republicans have blocked.

“We should be making it easy for people to vote, not harder,” Biden said. “And that’s going to remain a priority for my administration until we get it done. Inaction is not an option.”

The Biden administration has been criticized by voting rights groups for not pushing harder to find a way in which voting rights legislation can circumvent the filibuster.

In stressing his administration’s priority to make it easier for Americans to register to vote, the President pointed to actions the executive branch has taken, including the Justice Department’s expansion of its voting rights unit. The DOJ is doubling the number of attorneys defending and enforcing voting rights laws, the President said.

The President’s remarks come almost a year after the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 on the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s electoral victory. Former President Trump and his allies have since continued to push the Big Lie of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election, with the former president vowing the endorsement of challengers against GOP lawmakers who refused to play along with his election fraud falsehoods.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: