Trump Legal Team Adviser Turns Over ‘Privilege Log’ On Big Lie Efforts To Jan. 6 Committee

Bernard Kerik, former New York City Police commissioner and key adviser to former President Trump’s legal team, turned over documents to the Jan. 6 committee on Friday — which include a “privilege log” describing material he declined to produce to the panel.

In the log of documents Kerik didn’t turn over that was obtained by Politico, one is labeled “DRAFT LETTER FROM POTUS TO SEIZE EVIDENCE IN THE INTEREST OF NATIONAL SECURITY FOR THE 2020 ELECTIONS.”

According to Politico, Erik’s attorney Timothy Parlatore provided the “privilege log” to the committee. The log originated on Dec. 17, a day before Trump floated the option of seizing election equipment in states whose results the former president was challenging with advisers such as Michael Flynn.

Although Trump turned down that strategy, the former president’s consideration of it is within the committee’s interests in its investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Politico noted that it’s unclear if Trump knew about the draft letter’s existence. In his “privilege log,” Kerik argues that he withheld the document due to being an “attorney work product.”

In addition to the “privilege log,” Kerik provided emails between him and associates about paying for rooms at the Willard Hotel — the so-called war room where Trump allies gathered to strategize about stopping Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. Kerik was previously subpoenaed by the panel in November as part of its probe into the hotel.

In a seven-page letter to the committee, Parlatore said that Kerik would accept a voluntary interview with the panel on Jan. 13. Kerik, however, expressed concerns about the conditions of the interview and whether a transcript and recording would be released immediately after the interview, or whether his attorney could record the proceedings himself.

“Mr. Kerik is a strong believer in our constitutional system of government and would have never participated in any effort to knowingly promote false claims,” Parlatore, wrote to the committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), in a letter.

“He believed then, as he does now, that there were significant election improprieties and inconsistencies as well as evidence of possible fraud in the election that must be properly investigated,” Parlatore continued. “It is for this reason, that Mr. Kerik very much wants to cooperate with your committee and any investigators who are truly willing to move ahead swiftly and get to the truth.”

Kerik, an ally of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, also provided another 22-page document , titled “STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS PLAN – GIULIANI PRESIDENTIAL LEGAL DEFENSE TEAM.” It detailed a blueprint for a 10-day blitz leading up to Jan. 6 to pressure swing-state Republicans to oppose certifying the election. According to the document, that effort was focused on six swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The 22-page document said its primary channels to disseminate messaging included”presidential tweets” as well as talk radio, conservative bloggers, social media influencers, Trump campaign volunteers and other media allies. “Key team members” who supposedly supported the effort included House Freedom Caucus members, some of whom pushed the Big Lie of a “stolen” presidential election, in addition to Giuliani, “Peter Navarro Team” and “identified legislative leaders” in each of the six swing states.

The document also listed actions that the group intended to organize, which include “protests at weak members’ homes,” “protests at local officials homes/offices” and “protests in DC – rally for key House and Senate members.

It is unclear whether Kerik would appear for a deposition instead of an interview, following a letter from Parlatore to the committee last month that indicated that Kerik would be willing to be interviewed by the panel under certain conditions.