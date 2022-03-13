Latest
Barr Likens Dealing With Trump And His Allies To ‘Wrestling With An Alligator’

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Attorney General William Barr arrives before President Donald J. Trump speaks with Judge Amy Coney Barrett during a ceremony to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in t... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Attorney General William Barr arrives before President Donald J. Trump speaks with Judge Amy Coney Barrett during a ceremony to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House on Saturday, Sept 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 13, 2022 3:49 p.m.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Sunday continued knocking former President Trump for pushing the Big Lie, while baselessly painting efforts to delegitimize the democratic process as something that happened on “both sides.”

During his appearance on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press,” Barr claimed that he saw “no sign” of Trump planning to stay in office if he lost the 2020 election, despite how Barr insisted publicly that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Pressed on multiple instances of Trump pushing election fraud falsehoods during the 2016 and 2020 presidential election seasons, Barr shied away from agreeing that the former president’s boosting of the Big Lie is a “pattern of practice.”

Instead, Barr, without evidence, attempted to accuse “both sides” of casting doubt on the election results in 2016.

“Well, I don’t know, there was sort of the same thing in 2016 on both sides,” Barr said. “I felt for a long time that he was going to lose the election.”

Barr said that in April 2020, he told Trump that he thought he was going to lose the election, arguing that the then-President’s “obnoxious behavior” was going to lead to his loss because it was already “turning off key blocks of voters.”

“On election night, I felt he was going to lose,” Barr said. “And I was actually surprised it was as close as it was.”

Barr went on to say that he believes Trump tends to surround himself with people who “tell him what he wants to hear.” The former attorney general likened interactions between Trump administration officials and the then-President to “wrestling an alligator.”

“After the election, he would just listen to this group of people who had no government position, but were telling him exactly what he wanted to hear, and he’s ultimately to blame for that,” Barr said. “There’s something about him that he, you know, wants to be surrounded by yes men.”

Barr’s comments follow Trump’s screed aimed at him last week after the former attorney general spoke with NBC News anchor Lester Holt for an interview.

In a scathing letter addressed to Holt, Trump slammed Barr as someone to caved to “the corrupt Washington Media and Elite” for refusing to play along with his election fraud falsehoods.

“He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great Attorney General,” Trump wrote to Holt in the letter.

Watch Barr’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
