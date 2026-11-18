It’s been a tough few weeks for the Pete Hegseth wing of Republican politics. For one thing, his party suffered a historic defeat in the midterms. Senior Republicans, most notably Vice President JD Vance, blamed the widespread and historic losses on the Iran War, which Hegseth supported. Hegseth himself was nearly impeached.

Since then, Hegseth has tried to appear defiant. “Stop quoting laws to MEN WITH SWORDS,” he wrote on social media.

On Tuesday, he invited his church’s pastor, Doug Wilson, to speak at the Pentagon’s monthly worship service.

Wilson isn’t just any Christian pastor. He’s Pete Hegseth’s pastor. Wilson called “sodomy” worse than “slavery;” has said that abortion is just as bad, and he once described the U.S. government to me as the “biggest blasphemer” of them all. At the Pentagon on Tuesday, per a a written draft of his remarks that were posted on his blog, Wilson doubled down: God’s will isn’t subject to courts or elections.

“God is in the process of building the largest triumphal arch ever built, and every stone in it was taken from the quarry that is located in the Valley of Disaster,” Wilson said, later telling TPM in a phone interview that, yes, he had President Trump’s planned Triumphal Arch in mind when he wrote that line.

Brian Kaylor, who has been documenting the unprecedented intrusion of religion into senior federal government offices, first reported on Wilson’s remarks.

Wilson is the Idaho-based founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), a conservative Christian denomination to which Hegseth’s church belongs. Wilson and others at the church have said that their mission is to conquer America and bring it under a form of theocratic government. They see the Trump administration as a unique vehicle for accomplishing those goals: the group founded a church in D.C. last year, and boasts of having adherents among appointees in the adminsitration.

But no CREC congregant is more influential than Hegseth. The Defense Secretary first met Wilson after attending a sermon of his last year, TPM first reported. Since then, Wilson spoke at a Pentagon worship service in February at Hegseth’s invitation. On Tuesday evening, he reprised the role in the wake of Republicans’ historic losses in the midterms.

“All systems of law are imposed morality. The only question is which morality is it?” Wilson said, adding, “You have perhaps been accused of wanting to bring in a theocracy. But again, not whether but which.”

It’s a view that many on the new Christian right espouse: there’s no such thing as a public space where different faiths can coexist; instead, there needs to be a battle to determine which moral system dominates. In a call with TPM Wednesday, Wilson instead claimed that he’s been living all this time under a secular theocracy, and sees Hegseth as a means to fight back.

“They don’t like the prospect of me imposing Christian morality on them, but currently they’re imposing secular morality on me, and that doesn’t bother them at all,” he said.

When TPM asked about the plain meaning of some of the pastor’s remarks during his sermon at the Pentagon — such as, “His will is not subject to the decisions of any human courts, parliaments, congresses, conventions, or elections,” referencing God’s will — Wilson demurred.

“That part was talking about something like Obergefell, homosexual marriage,” Wilson said — not the recent elections or the Trump administration’s pattern of ignoring court rulings.

What about gay members of the military? Or Department of Defense employees who don’t adhere to the version of Christianity that Hegseth or Wilson support?

“If Pete – if Pete Hegseth were following Islamic jihadi morality, he could go ahead and bomb innocent civilians. He shouldn’t do that because he’s a Christian,” Wilson replied.

At a certain point, Wilson’s explanation of the sermon began to sound more like retribution than anything else. Wilson said at one point that moves to restrict the rights of trans servicemembers according to a narrow view of scripture were acceptable because “the Defense Secretary under Biden was really, really narrow and alienated all the Christians in the armed forces, and nobody cared.”

We’ll leave the question of whether or not Biden administration Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “alienated all the Christians” for you to decide. There was one point where Wilson clarified things. As mentioned above, Wilson said during his sermon that “God is in the process of building the largest triumphal arch ever built, and every stone in it was taken from the quarry that is located in the Valley of Disaster.”

That certainly sounds like a theocratic reading of Trump, in which the current President is a divine instrument, and so is his arch across the Potomac. Wilson didn’t deny that was so, when asked.

“I was referring to God’s metaphorical, triumphal arch,” he replied. “But I had Trump’s little human arch in the background of my mind.”