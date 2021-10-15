Arizona AG Posts Vid Of Himself Twirling Nunchakus For Some Reason

We have a lot of questions.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) on Friday tweeted a context-free video of him whirling nunchakus on a rooftop somewhere.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of emails,” Brnovich says at the beginning of the 20-second video without elaborating. “But there’s one thing people definitely want to see: They want to see more ‘chuks.”

The Arizona official proceeds to whip out the nunchakus tucked behind him and swing them around.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“People, you want more ‘chuks?” he asks with his nunchakus flying about. “I’ll bring ‘chuks.”

You want the nunchucks.



You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021

It’s unclear why he posted the video, which was tweeted by his official attorney general account. Brnovich’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s inquiry.

But the attorney general did share similar nunchaku content in 2019, apparently in celebration of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signing a law several days earlier that took nunchakus off the state’s list of banned weapons.

Clearly, my years of martial arts training paid off. Pulled my old nunchaku out of storage…like riding a bike. #WayOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ibVf9ADWmx — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) May 13, 2019

The state attorney general, who is is running for Senate in the 2022 midterms, is no stranger to blustering displays: He tried to bully Maricopa County into complying with Arizona GOP senators’ bogus election “audit” in August by threatening to withhold state funds. When the Justice Department expressed concerns about the flatly partisan nature of the audit, Brnovich told the DOJ, “We stand ready to defend federalism and state sovereignty against any partisan attacks or federal overreach.”

Brnovich also filed a lawsuit last month against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which the Arizona official described as a “unprecedented and unconstitutional power grab.” Yet he admitted several days later that the suit was a “long shot.”