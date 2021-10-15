Latest
1 hour ago ago
The Sausage Making: Manchin And Sinema Continue To Be Difficult In Their Own Special Ways
5 hours ago ago
The Crux Of Democrats’ Climate Plan Is Hovering Somewhere Between Life And Death
6 hours ago ago
Capitol Police Officer Accused Of Urging Jan. 6 Rioter To Erase Evidence

Arizona AG Posts Vid Of Himself Twirling Nunchakus For Some Reason

(Official Arizona attorney general Twitter account)
By
|
October 15, 2021 2:11 p.m.

We have a lot of questions.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) on Friday tweeted a context-free video of him whirling nunchakus on a rooftop somewhere.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of emails,” Brnovich says at the beginning of the 20-second video without elaborating. “But there’s one thing people definitely want to see: They want to see more ‘chuks.”

The Arizona official proceeds to whip out the nunchakus tucked behind him and swing them around.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“People, you want more ‘chuks?” he asks with his nunchakus flying about. “I’ll bring ‘chuks.”

It’s unclear why he posted the video, which was tweeted by his official attorney general account. Brnovich’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s inquiry.

But the attorney general did share similar nunchaku content in 2019, apparently in celebration of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signing a law several days earlier that took nunchakus off the state’s list of banned weapons.

The state attorney general, who is is running for Senate in the 2022 midterms, is no stranger to blustering displays: He tried to bully Maricopa County into complying with Arizona GOP senators’ bogus election “audit” in August by threatening to withhold state funds. When the Justice Department expressed concerns about the flatly partisan nature of the audit, Brnovich told the DOJ, “We stand ready to defend federalism and state sovereignty against any partisan attacks or federal overreach.”

Brnovich also filed a lawsuit last month against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which the Arizona official described as a “unprecedented and unconstitutional power grab.” Yet he admitted several days later that the suit was a “long shot.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: