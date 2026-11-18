The Trump administration’s latest attempt to confirm a leader of the Food and Drug Administration imploded Tuesday night, as the White House withdrew nominee Heidi Overton.

The administration’s FDA woes stretch back to May, when the second Trump term’s first administrator, Marty Makary, resigned under pressure. The role has not been filled on a permanent basis since.

To some degree, FDA nominees keep failing because of the same dynamics that have foiled two of President Donald Trump’s surgeon general picks and his first nominee to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The alliance between MAGA and MAHA is an uneasy one (the MAHA ethos borrowing from both the political left and right) and its primary tether — suspicion of or opposition to vaccines — made most of these nominees radioactive to the few traditional Republicans who remain in Congress. And unfortunately for the MAHA movement, virtually all of that endangered breed of Republican (Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)) sit on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) committee, which must first confirm all of these nominees before they get to the floor.

Overton was no exception, standing beside President Donald Trump (and reportedly helping draft) an executive order recommending that children get fewer vaccines, and that the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines get broken up into separate shots.

Then there’s the abortion trap, an added pitfall for the FDA nominees in particular. Fierce opposition to abortion is much more traditionally right-wing than it is MAHA, but candidates must satisfy both camps to succeed.

Anti-abortion advocates have become increasingly incensed that the Trump White House didn’t do more to restrict mifepristone in its first two years (and, in fact, approved a second generic form of the drug under Makary). While Overton’s paper trail indicated a personal antipathy to abortion, her squishiness on the issue during her confirmation hearing inflamed the already short-tempered activists. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a major anti-abortion group, earlier this month called for Overton’s confirmation to be delayed until she committed to reimposing the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone (stopping the drug being sent to patients in the mail) and to slanting the FDA’s current “safety study” so it aligns with the group’s (false) insistence that the drug comes with significant medical risks.

But outwardly vowing to fulfill those demands would make it more difficult for Overton to secure the support of Collins and Murkowski, both of whom support abortion rights.

“[P]ro-life Senators sought final assurances from the Administration regarding the Administration’s commitment to life issues,” Cassidy wrote on Twitter Tuesday (though he maintained that Overton had the support to get through). “The Administration withdrew Dr. Overton rather than make such commitments.”

Makary ran into this problem too, facing blowback from the anti-abortion movement when it was reported that he urged the slow-walking of the mifepristone study so that it would conclude after the midterms, theoretically helping the administration avoid any electoral punishment.

As the administration scrambles for a replacement nominee, multiple outlets have reported that Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who just lost his reelection bid to Democrat Adam Hamilton, is being considered. (The White House, however, denied this to Politico).

Marshall, a former OB/GYN, both opposes abortion and heads the Senate MAHA caucus. But even he may find the MAGA-MAHA tightrope difficult to walk if he ultimately is nominated, or installed in an acting capacity. He reportedly opposes bans on the herbicide glyphosate, which runs afoul of MAHA’s strict litmus test.