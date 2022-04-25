And That’s That

Latest
From Nov. 4 To Jan. 6, The MAGA Team Knew Exactly What They Were Doing
Trump Declares Loyalty To His Off-Brand Twitter As Elon Musk Buys Social Media Giant
Remembering McCrae Dowless, Operative Allegedly At The Center Of A Rare, Real Case Of Election Fraud

April 25, 2022 3:00 p.m.

Twitter will be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, and will become a private company.

From the press release:

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Mr. Musk. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
