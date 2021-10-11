Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Allen West Hospitalized With COVID, Tweets Through It

TEL AVIV - DECEMBER 01: Allen West, a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel an a 2010 Republican candidate for the United States Congress in Florida's District 22, attends the Safe City security conference on Decembe... TEL AVIV - DECEMBER 01: Allen West, a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel an a 2010 Republican candidate for the United States Congress in Florida's District 22, attends the Safe City security conference on December 1, 2009 in Tel Aviv, Israel. West, who resigned from the army in 2004 after being found guilty of assaulting an Iraqi police officer suspected of having information about planned attacks on American forces, is to meet with local law enforcement officials and visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorail on his first visit to Israel. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 11, 2021 11:18 a.m.

Allen West, the Republican contender for Texas’ governorship and former party chair, was hospitalized with COVID Saturday night. 

And, true to form, West used the experience to campaign, writing after taking hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and a monoclonal antibody treatment that he was demonstrating his opposition to “enriching the pockets of Big Pharma.” 

“Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom, I will defend that for everyone, even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves,” West wrote Sunday. On Monday, he wondered why the government was promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than monoclonal antibodies and several vitamins and medications that have not been approved for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. 

“I am not a conspiracy theorist but something very nefarious is at work here,” West wrote

West is unvaccinated. His vaccinated wife, Angela West, was also hospitalized with COVID, but was released to go home while her husband remained hospital-bound, Allen West tweeted. 

Angela West tested positive for COVID on Friday, West’s campaign tweeted, preceding Allen West’s announcement the following day. The COVID news came soon after West’s campaign described a “packed house” at a fundraiser. 

“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates,” West wrote from the hospital Sunday. “Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.” 

But as the Washington Post pointed out, though monoclonal antibody treatments are free for patients, they aren’t free: The Biden administration last month announced a deal to purchase 1.4 million additional monoclonal antibody doses from Regeneron for $2.9 billion, or $2,100 per dose. Vaccines, on the other hand, cost the government around $20 per dose.  

The antibody treatments, unlike hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, are currently approved for the treatment of COVID-19 under an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. West tweeted, after announcing his wife’s COVID diagnosis, that he was “already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols,” though there are no FDA-approved protocols for taking the drugs to treat or prevent COVID-19. 

“As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State,” West added Sunday. 

A former one-term congressman from Florida, West was known for inflammatory statements and social media posts, such as one on his Facebook page claiming that Donald Trump had picked James Mattis as his defense secretary to “exterminate” Muslims. West won a bid to lead the Texas Republican party in 2020. He resigned from that position in June and announced a primary challenge against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) the following month. 

As party chair, West attended a QAnon-affiliated event where former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said a Myanmar-style coup “should happen” in the United States. 

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
