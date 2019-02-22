Latest
All 2020 Female Candidates Appear In Video Promoting Women In Power

February 22, 2019 7:32 a.m.

All five of the Democratic women running for president in 2020 appeared in a video produced by Marie Claire to discuss the challenges of being a female candidate and to share their vision for women in 2020.

“The question that I get asked, that I’ve never heard a man asked is, ‘can a woman win?’ but I’ve never heard anyone ask a guy, ‘can a man win?'” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said at the start.

Watch the full video below:

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM's associate editor, based in New York.
