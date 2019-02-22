All 2020 Female Candidates Appear In Video Promoting Women In Power

All five of the Democratic women running for president in 2020 appeared in a video produced by Marie Claire to discuss the challenges of being a female candidate and to share their vision for women in 2020.
“The question that I get asked, that I’ve never heard a man asked is, ‘can a woman win?’ but I’ve never heard anyone ask a guy, ‘can a man win?'” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said at the start.
Watch the full video below:
When people say they want to talk about women's issues, my response is always, “I’m so glad you want to talk about the economy!”
With a historic number of Democratic women running for president, I hope all women know the sky’s the limit. ?: @marieclaire pic.twitter.com/VBHIUx3imf
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 21, 2019