Airline-Banned Anti-Mask GOPer Gets COVID, Predictably Treats It With Horse Pills

Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold (R), who has been banned from Alaska Airlines for refusing to wear a mask, announced earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Its [sic] my turn to battle Covid head on… game on!” Reinbold wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday night. “Who do you think is going to win?”

The Republican lawmaker claimed she was given a “bad recipe” of instructions upon testing positive, claiming the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) and some amorphous “dept of health,” suggested she take Tylenol (this is, of course, all according to Reinbold and it’s unclear what guidance she is referring to in the Facebook post).

Instead, Reinbold said, she’s been using a Vicks steamer and taking “lots of vitamins,” zinc citrate and “Quercitin” (likely meaning Quercetin).

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

And, of course, Ivermectin, the horse de-wormer that has been touted as a miracle drug for COVID-19 in conservative circles.

“I am blessed to have gotten Ivirmectin [sic] the ‘de-covider,'” Reinbold wrote.

However, Ivermectin has not been scientifically proven to treat COVID-19, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned Americans against taking it for the virus.

Reinbold’s diagnosis came several months after Alaska Airlines banned the lawmaker due to her “continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.”

That ban has put the Alaskan Republican in quite a pickle; Alaska Airlines is the only flight company that provides regularly scheduled trips between Reinbold’s hometown of Anchorage to Juneau.

As a result, Reinbold was forced to drive hundreds of miles to get to the ferry she needed to travel to the state Capitol in April.

“Alaska I went to new heights to serve you & have a new appreciation for the marine ferry system,” Reinbold wrote in a Facebook post after her journey.

The lawmaker has been excused from attending floor votes for the rest of the year, according to the Washington Post. She had been banned from the Capitol building before for flouting the legislature’s mask requirements.