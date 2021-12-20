Trump Asks Federal Judge To Please Stop NY AG Investigation

Latest
New York Attorney General Letitia James wants to depose the former president.
By
|
December 20, 2021 10:52 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to make New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his business practices immediately end.

According to a copy of a lawsuit that Trump filed in the Northern District of New York, Trump wants a judge to declare that James’s civil investigation “harness[es] state police power to retaliate against, injure, and harass a political opponent.”

“For years, [James] has flagrantly abused her investigatory powers to target her political adversaries and advance her career,” the complaint reads. “Her relentless attacks on Donald J. Trump serve as a
prime example.”

James said last month that she was seeking a deposition of the former president under oath.

Read the complaint here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
