Trump Asks Federal Judge To Please Stop NY AG Investigation

Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to make New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his business practices immediately end.

According to a copy of a lawsuit that Trump filed in the Northern District of New York, Trump wants a judge to declare that James’s civil investigation “harness[es] state police power to retaliate against, injure, and harass a political opponent.”

“For years, [James] has flagrantly abused her investigatory powers to target her political adversaries and advance her career,” the complaint reads. “Her relentless attacks on Donald J. Trump serve as a

prime example.”

James said last month that she was seeking a deposition of the former president under oath.

Read the complaint here: