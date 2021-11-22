Q Shaman Switches Lawyers And Floats Possible Ineffective Counsel Claim

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots. On January 9, Chansley was arrested on federal charges of "knowingly entering or remaining in any re... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots. On January 9, Chansley was arrested on federal charges of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds"Trump supporters clashed with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images) MORE LESS
November 22, 2021 4:07 p.m.

Q Shaman Jacob Chansley has a new lawyer — and it’s John Pierce.

Pierce is the former Kyle Rittenhouse attorney who has represented more than a dozen different defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He made headlines in August after suddenly disappearing for more than a week, and came back only saying that he had been hospitalized while declining to state why.

Now, according to a court filing in Chansley’s criminal case and a statement, he’s repping Chansley as the Q Shaman mulls whether to file a direct appeal of his conviction and sentence of 41 months in prison, imposed last week by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth for the District of Columbia.

The statement, issued by a non-profit associated with Pierce, indicated that Chansley may file claims of “ineffective assistance of counsel” — in effect arguing that the Q Shaman was so poorly represented that his conviction should be reversed. The statement said William Shipley, another attorney who has represented Jan. 6 defendants, would be representing Chansley alongside Pierce.

Chansley has been represented for most of the case by Albert Watkins, who told TPM on Monday that he is “still the attorney of record for Mr. Chansley.”

Watkins’s representation of Chansley caused a stir earlier this year, when he remarked that many of the Jan. 6 defendants are “short-bus people.”

“A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all fucking short-bus people,” Watkins told TPM. “These are people with brain damage, they’re fucking retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum.”

That statement led one co-defendant of the attorney’s clients to say that Watkins had made a fair trial impossible.

On Jan. 6, Chansley paraded around the Capitol building in full shamanic regalia, making it to the Senate dais while carrying a spear. Federal prosecutors said that he left a note for Mike Pence during his time in the chambers of power which read “justice is coming.”

For Chansley, justice began to arrive three days later, on his Jan. 9 arrest.

With Watkins representing him, Chansley pleaded guilty to a single count of obstructing a congressional proceeding in September. Per that agreement, Chansley agreed to a sentence range of between 41 and 51 months in prison.

Judge Lambert sentenced Chansley last week to the lower end of that range, imposing a sentence of 41 months followed by three years probation.

The National Constitutional Law Union, a non-profit that Pierce founded, issued the statement announcing Pierce’s representation of Chansley. It said that funds from the organization will finance Pierce’s representation of Chansley.

It also cast Chansley and other Jan. 6 defendants as participants in “protests,” while noting that the group is “committed to zealously defending their interests against the predations of governmental actors.”

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
