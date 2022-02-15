Latest
2 hours ago ago
Fake Crack Pipes: How The GOP Is Using A Conspiracy Theory To Threaten Gov’t Shutdown
U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Conn., after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Durham Accused Of Stoking Trumpy Conspiracy Theories In Blistering Counterattack By Target Of His Probe
3 hours ago ago
Democrats Condemn Republican Colleagues For Boycotting Hearing Over Raskin

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Republican State Lawmakers, Trump Campaign Officials

The panel is probing attempts to subvert the certification of Biden's win.
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers... WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 15, 2022 4:54 p.m.

The Trump campaign coordinated efforts to persuade Republican state lawmakers to send fake slates of electors to Congress on Jan. 6, the the Jan. 6 Committee said on Tuesday.

The statement came in the form of a fresh wave of subpoenas issued to several Trump campaign officials and three of the most outspoken state-level elected Republicans, part of an effort to investigation plans to mess with the certification of the 2020 election.

The panel issued subpoenas to two Trump campaign officials: Director of Election Day Operations Michael A. Roman and to Gary Brown, deputy director of the same.

Roman was part of what the panel described as a “coordinated strategy” from the Trump campaign to contact state-level Republican lawmakers. The Trump campaign, the panel said, “urge[d] them to ‘reclaim’ their authority by sending an alternate slate of electors that would support former President Trump.”

“It appears that you helped direct the Trump campaign staffers participating in this effort,” the subpoena reads.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

In a statement, panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the committee wanted information about “efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election.”

“We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans,” he added.

The subpoenas also went out to Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano (R), who spoke with Trump before Jan. 6 and attended the rally that day, and to Kelli Ward, a former Arizona state senator and chair of the state’s Republican party.

Mastriano reportedly helped arrange for an alternate slate of electors from Pennsylvania to go to D.C. on Jan. 6. He continued to promote outlandish claims of fraud by taking part in an attempt to stage an audit in Pennsylvania to uncover the “truth” of the 2020 election.

Ward herself acted as a fake elector, and, per the committee, spoke with Trump during the transition period before Jan. 6. House investigators also want to speak with Mark Finchem, an Arizona state representative and current candidate for Arizona secretary of state, who was in D.C. on Jan. 6.

Finchem repeatedly alleged that Trump was the true winner of Arizona’s votes — a claim he repeated without evidence up until, and through, the Capitol insurrection. While in D.C., Finchem said that Pence should postpone the certification of electors.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: