Latest
2 hours ago ago
Top Trump Fundraiser Boasted Of Raising $3 Million To Support Jan. 6 ‘Save America’ Rally
3 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Panel Blasts Trump’s ‘Attempt To Delay And Obstruct’ Probe With Suit
17 hours ago ago
Gaetz Buddy Greenberg Is Feeding DOJ New Information After Guilty Plea

FBI Agents Enter Home Of Oleg Deripaska

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA JUNE 1, 2017: Oleg Deripaska, Rusal President and Management Board Member, smiles during Bloomberg TV Debates titled "Reconciling Growth and Security Strategies for the Global Economy" as part ... ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA JUNE 1, 2017: Oleg Deripaska, Rusal President and Management Board Member, smiles during Bloomberg TV Debates titled "Reconciling Growth and Security Strategies for the Global Economy" as part of the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF 2017] at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency (Photo by Vladimir SmirnovTASS via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 19, 2021 12:02 p.m.

FBI agents have reportedly swarmed a Washington D.C. residence belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to TPM Tuesday that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was taking place at an address belonging to Deripaska. The bureau declined to comment further.

An NBC reporter at the scene first reported the activity.

Deripaska also owns a property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan; an SDNY spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment about whether law enforcement was targeting that location as well.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Deripaska played a starring role in allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort owed a debt of millions to Deripaska, which the Russian oligarch attempted to recoup during the campaign.

At one point during the 2016 presidential race, Manafort offered to brief Deripaska on Trump campaign polling and the inner workings of the campaign.

The longtime GOP political consultant had worked with Deripaska for years before the 2016 election, notably getting involved in an investment deal in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.

That deal led to litigation in which Deripaska attempted to recoup $25 million from Manafort.

Deripaska has also been involved in a series of business deals that involve U.S. metallurgical assets, a core component of the oligarchs’ business empire.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Deripaska in April 2018 for “attempting to subvert Western democracies.” Deripaska sued to have the sanctions removed, but that lawsuit was dismissed in June 2021.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: