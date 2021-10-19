FBI Agents Enter Home Of Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents have reportedly swarmed a Washington D.C. residence belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to TPM Tuesday that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was taking place at an address belonging to Deripaska. The bureau declined to comment further.

An NBC reporter at the scene first reported the activity.

Breaking: FBI raiding home of Oleg Deripaska as per law enforcement. ⁦@NBCNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/nbKdhaFKh3 — Laura Strickler (@strickdc) October 19, 2021

Deripaska also owns a property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan; an SDNY spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment about whether law enforcement was targeting that location as well.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Deripaska played a starring role in allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort owed a debt of millions to Deripaska, which the Russian oligarch attempted to recoup during the campaign.

At one point during the 2016 presidential race, Manafort offered to brief Deripaska on Trump campaign polling and the inner workings of the campaign.

The longtime GOP political consultant had worked with Deripaska for years before the 2016 election, notably getting involved in an investment deal in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.

That deal led to litigation in which Deripaska attempted to recoup $25 million from Manafort.

Deripaska has also been involved in a series of business deals that involve U.S. metallurgical assets, a core component of the oligarchs’ business empire.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Deripaska in April 2018 for “attempting to subvert Western democracies.” Deripaska sued to have the sanctions removed, but that lawsuit was dismissed in June 2021.