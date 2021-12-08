Ali Alexander Looks Ready To Roll Over On Fellow Jan. 6 Organizers

Far-right provocateur Ali Alexander says that he plans on fully cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee.

According to a draft of Alexander’s planned opening remarks obtained by the New York Times, the Jan. 6 rally organizer will throw others who orchestrated events that day under the bus.

Alexander, a Texas-born far-right activist who staged a small rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 that was overshadowed by the insurrection, received a subpoena last month from the panel.

Alexander suggested in his opening statement that the organizers of the rally at the ellipse where Trump spoke were enjoying fancy booze while rioters assaulted Congress.

He named Amy Kremer, Kylie Kremer, and Katrina Pierson as part of the group, citing press reports saying that they were “drinking donor-funded champagne” while he, Alexander, was “working with police trying to de-escalate the chaos.”

Alexander, a longtime far-right provocateur in the mold of Roger Stone, was one of the most brazen and vocal voices to imply in the run-up to January 6 that the day could turn violent.

“We’re going to convince them to not certify the vote on January 6 by marching hundreds of thousands, if not millions of patriots, to sit their butts in D.C. and close that city down, right?” Alexander said at a Dec. 19 Arizona rally. “And if we have to explore options after that…‘yet.’ Yet!” After the insurrection, in February 2021, Alexander said that he would “meet on the battlefield” any law enforcement authorities who wanted to arrest him.

With Alexander, as with his fellow subpoena recipients Stone and Alex Jones, it can be impossible to distinguish fact from fiction in his claims.

Before the insurrection, Alexander claimed that three members of Congress — Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) — helped plan the rally as part of a plan to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”

Alexander does not mention that accusation in his statement, and instead focuses on throwing his fellow organizers — who did not include him in the rally with Trump — under the bus.

He suggested that the Kremers made a change to how the Jan. 6 rally outside the White House was organized which may have precipitated the violence — and which led to his exclusion from organizing the rally.

“It is my belief there may not have been a problem had that same leadership at the Ellipse event

not intentionally removed instructions from the program that were supposed to be included to

provide clarity on exactly where to go following the Ellipse event,” Alexander said. “When I protested the removal of those instructions, I was barred from participating as an organizer at the Ellipse event that preceded the Capitol riot.”

Lest anyone think that he may have ended up totally excluded, Alexander noted: “Ultimately, I was a VIP guest at the Ellipse event.”

TPM reached out to the Kremers for comment.