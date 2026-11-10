Why This Trump Lame-Duck Judicial Nomination Could be a Self-Own for the Ages

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

At Stake: Secret OLC Memos

The worst of the Trump II foreign misadventures were sanctioned by still-secret memoranda produced by the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel — and now President Trump is poised to nominate the head of that office to fill a federal judgeship in Texas.

Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser, who has limited prior connections to Texas, is among the group of judges the Trump administration is trying to push through the Senate while lame-duck Republicans still hold a majority.

An Ohio native, Gaiser fits the mold for a Trump judge. He graduated from conservative Christian Hillsdale College and the University of Chicago School of Law. He clerked for diehard MAGA conservative judges Edith Jones on the 5th Circuit (his one notable connection to Texas), Neomi Rao on the D.C. Circuit, and Justice Samuel Alito. Gaiser was the solicitor general of Ohio before he joined the Justice Department last year.

Gaiser will now face a confirmation process in the Senate even as the House is moving toward a vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — let this sink in — for overseeing military operations that the OLC under Gaiser blessed with some of its most controversial and still-secret memos.

For each of these articles of impeachment against Hegseth, there is at least one corresponding OLC memo:

Articles I-IV: Iran War

Article V: Boat strikes

Article VII: Maduro

Against that backdrop, nominating Gaiser to the bench is an especially aggressive move. It gives senators newfound leverage to obtain the still-secret (or partially redacted) OLC memos which are suspected of having blessed (i) usurping Congress’ war powers; (ii) a boat-strike campaign that is viewed nearly universally by legal experts as a violation of international law and the rules of war; and (iii) the capture of Venezuela’s Maduro as a “law enforcement operation.”

“The nomination of Gaiser for a judgeship is also likely to be, in significant part, a self-own,” NYU law professor Ryan Goodman noted yesterday. “It will very likely yield the public release of Gaiser/OLC opinions on (a) the boat strikes and (b) whatever convoluted magic the OLC concocted to say the Iran war was legal.”

As Goodman pointed out, there is fairly recent precedent for senators using the leverage of a confirmation hearing to extract an OLC memo from an administration. Back in 2014, President Obama’s nomination of David J. Barron to the 1st Circuit gave a group of senators the chance to demand a secret OLC memo that justified drone strikes in Yemen that had killed four suspected terrorists who were U.S. citizens, including Anwar al-Awlaki. Barron had authored the memo while serving as the acting head of OLC. The Obama-era memo was turned over on the eve of Barron’s confirmation vote.

Impeaching and even convicting Hegseth only gets you so much so long as Donald Trump remains president. Trump selects the next defense secretary, and the Pentagon — like the rest of the administration — is run out of the Trump White House.

But a federal judgeship is different.

Confirming Gaiser, just 37 years old, puts him on the federal bench for life. It potentially insulates him from further scrutiny for his conduct while at DOJ — in the same way that former acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove was safely ensconced on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Perhaps senators have learned a lesson since that fiasco. Perhaps not.

Correction: This item initially misidentified the circuit court on which Judge Barron sits.

The Purges: Hegseth Google Edition

Defense Secretary Hegseth’s office used Google searches for evidence of wokeness to weed out senior officers recommended for promotion as he purged the upper ranks of the military, MS Now reports:

The senior official described to MS NOW how Hegseth’s executive office led a planned and deliberate process that involved creating paper-only files filled with printouts from internet searches that were inaccessible to the officers under consideration. Hegseth’s office gave instructions about the new criteria over the phone instead of in writing. The senior official described to MS NOW what was in the paper files for more than a dozen of the senior officers whose promotions were withheld. Some of the findings put into the paper-only files included officers who allowed a celebration that included rainbow flags, a Pride Month event and stood up a diversity committee and task force on the USS Kearsarge to combat discrimination.

Trump DOJ Watch

Grand Jury Nullification: On U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s watch, D.C. grand juries have refused to return indictments in three different cases in the past two weeks, the NYT reports. Two of the cases involved alleged voting fraud; one was the politicized prosecution of Trump I White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Broadview 6: The Trump DOJ is asserting various privileges rather than turn over some internal communications to U.S. District Judge April Perry in her inquiry into whether she was misled by DOJ attorneys in the since-abandoned prosecution of Operation Midway Blitz protesters. Or as Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jon Seidel wryly put it:

Chicago U.S. Attorney’s office in March: “There are no communications … with anyone outside the [U.S. attorney’s office].” Main Justice today: “Please find a privilege log asserting privileges applicable to these communications.”

Sleepless in Seattle: Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd of Seattle, installed as part of President Trump’s U.S. attorney scheme, made a remarkable admission to the federal judges in the Western District of Washington. In a letter last week, Floyd said that his office is too overwhelmed to continue to contest each of the immigrant habeas cases filed in the flood of such cases unleashed by Trump’s mass deportation operation.

US Aircraft Flee RAF Base Again

For the second time in the last five weeks, the U.S. military has evacuated aircraft from a Royal Air Force base in the U.K. under potential threat from Iran.

Must Read

How the April car crash in Mexico that killed two CIA operatives blew the agency’s cover, triggered a national scandal south of the border, and sent the man who helped the CIA on the run.

Haley Stevens on the Run

DETROIT, UNITED STATES – 2026/11/01: Michigan Democratic Representative Haley Stevens (L) endorses Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R). (Photo by Dominic Gwinn/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Lame-duck Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) — a pariah in her own party after she endorsed (losing) GOP nominee Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race — was hard to find when Congress returned to Capitol yesterday. But she was eventually spotted hanging out in the Republican cloakroom.

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