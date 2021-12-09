Tucker Carlson Declares That Getting COVID Makes You Girly

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Side Effect You Never Heard Of

Fox host Tucker Carlson claimed during a Fox Nation interview with former Brexit leader Nigel Farage yesterday that he knew of someone who became “emasculated” and “weakened as a man” by contracting COVID-19.

The coronavirus “does tend to take away the life force” from people, Carlson argued very scientifically , and therefore “it does feminize people. No one ever says that but it’s true.”

Also, try to imagine Carlson telling Trump to his face that he lost his manhood when he got hospitalized for the virus last year.

California Moves Toward Becoming Abortion ‘Sanctuary’

California lawmakers and abortion providers unveiled a plan yesterday to make the state a “sanctuary” if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe. Under the plan, which has Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) support, state funding would cover out-of-state patients’ travel expenses, including gas, lodging and transportation. Additionally, abortion providers would be reimbursed for the procedure if the patient couldn’t afford to pay.

Texas GOP’s Critical Race Theory Hysteria Goes As Planned

A Texas school district in San Antonio has yanked more than 400 books from its libraries that were included in a state Republican’s list of books covering race, gender identity and sexual orientation that he wants investigated.

The books are being reviewed "out of an abundance of caution," the school district's communication's director said, adding that "most" of the books are appropriate and will stay on the library shelves.

The Republican lawmaker, who happens to be running for Texas attorney general, is also demanding that school districts root out books that make students feel "guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex or convey that a student, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."

Two Dems Help GOP Senators Try To Repeal Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Senate Republicans passed a resolution attempting to withdraw the President’s COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate yesterday by a simple majority of 52-48, with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Jon Tester (D-MT) joining their GOP colleagues.

Tester said he's "not crazy about mandates" and described the vaccine requirements as "burdensome regulations."

The resolution obviously won't go anywhere. The House won't pass it, and it goes without saying that Biden won't sign it if it does miraculously end up on his desk.

Roger Stone Becomes Next Trump Goon To Plead The Fifth

Convicted Trump associate and GOP operative Roger Stone told the House Jan. 6 select committee that he’ll be invoking the Fifth Amendment instead of complying with their subpoenas in their investigation into the Capitol attack.

Stone was scheduled for a deposition on Dec. 17.

Two other Trump allies have already announced they intend to plead the Fifth: Ex-Trump legal adviser John Eastman and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Stone Stages Fake Confrontation With ‘Reporter’

The Trump ally posted this really authentic moment in which he gets to tell a man pretending to be a Daily Beast reporter, “Fuck you. I only talk to legitimate news organizations.”

Conservative Radio Host Begs Trump Not To Endorse Greitens

Radio host Hugh Hewitt really, really, really doesn’t want the ex-president to endorse disgraced ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who’s been accused of sexual assault and campaign finance law violations, in the Missouri Senate race.

"That's a nightmare, Mr. President. We'll lose that seat," Hewitt said.

Trump didn't seem super persuaded by the radio host's pleas though, saying only that it was an "interesting opinion" while also noting that Greitens is "right now leading by quite a bit."

To which Hewitt repeated several times, "He will lose the seat. We will lose the seat."

Perdue Works Hard For That Trump Endorsement

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) told Axios he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election results if he were governor: “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now” (the information that was available at the time was that Trump lost the election, and the information that has come out now is that Trump lost the election).

Perdue is challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for the GOP nomination.

Perdue isn't the only gubernatorial Trump endorsee to declare they'd steal the election for the ex-president. Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who's running for Arizona governor, has said the same thing. In fact, Lake has demanded that the Arizona 2020 election results be decertified somehow.

Clinton Unveils Her 2016 Victory Speech

Hillary Clinton shared part of the speech she would’ve given had she defeated Trump in 2016:

For the first time ever, @HillaryClinton reads parts of her victory speech she hoped to deliver 5 years ago.



"A writer asked me, if I could go back in time and tell anyone in history about this milestone, who would it be? My mother."

