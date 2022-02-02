Trump’s PAC Handed Out $1M To Meadows’ Employer Just Weeks After Jan. 6 Panel Was Formed

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Luck Be A Crony

According to newly filed campaign finance records, the ex-president’s “Save America” political action committee gave $1 million to the Conservative Partnership Institute, a non-profit where former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows works as a senior partner, on July 26 last year.

The donation came less than a month after the House formed the chamber’s select committee on investigating the Capitol insurrection. Meadows was one of the first Trump foot soldiers to get subpoenaed by the committee, which later slapped the ex-White House official with a criminal contempt referral for halting his cooperation.

after the House formed the chamber’s select committee on investigating the Capitol insurrection. That cash made up the lion’s share of the $1.35 million the PAC gave out to candidates and groups overall in the second half of 2021. Most of the PAC’s contributions want to candidates that espoused the big lie, CNN found.

Some Corporations Go Back To Donating To GOPers Who Tried To Overturn 2020 Election

Comcast and Goldman Sachs have ended their post-Jan. 6 insurrection pause on donations to the 174 congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results last year.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Sinema Wooed GOP Donors While Vowing To Keep Filibuster

The day before she and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) sided with Republicans to keep the filibuster as is and, in so doing, block the path forward for voting rights legislation, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) went to a Texas fundraiser and told an assembled group of donors that included top fossil fuel executives to ​​“rest assured” that she would vote against any changes to the filibuster, according to one executive who spoke to the Guardian.

New York AG Digs Into Trump’s DC Hotel

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has subpoenaed the General Services Administration (GSA) for information on Trump International Hotel in D.C., the Washington Post reports.

James is reportedly looking into the GSA’s decision to lease the federally owned Old Post Office to the Trump Organization for it to be developed into the hotel. It’s part of her civil investigation into allegations that Trump inflated the value of his assets to secure prime loans and leases.

It’s part of her civil investigation into allegations that Trump inflated the value of his assets to secure prime loans and leases. The House Oversight Committee found that Trump’s hotel made $3.75 million from foreign governments in the first three years of his presidency.

Another Ex-Pence Aide Meets With Jan. 6 Committee

Greg Jacob, who served as then-Vice President Mike Pence’s general counsel, met with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee yesterday.

Former Trump legal adviser John Eastman had emailed him in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to say that the insurrection was actually Jacob and Pence’s fault because they failed to help Trump steal the 2020 election.

had emailed him in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to say that the insurrection was actually Jacob and Pence’s fault because they failed to help Trump steal the 2020 election. Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, has also reportedly spoken to the Jan. 6 committee.

Dem Senator Hospitalized For Stroke

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) is currently being treated for a stroke at an Albuquerque hospital, the senator’s office announced on Tuesday, which leaves the Senate Democratic caucus with just 49 available votes at the moment. Luján is “expected to make a full recovery,” according to his office.

Must Read

“Fear, anxiety follow third wave of bomb threats targeting HBCUs” – The Washington Post

Youngkin Trying To Tap Trump Goon As Top Virginia Official

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has appointed Andrew Wheeler, the coal lobbyist-turned-EPA chief who worked for the Trump administration, to join his Cabinet as secretary of natural resources. Wheeler’s nomination could be approved if at least one Democratic state senator sides with Republicans, and state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D) has said he’s open to it.

Biden Chooses Doug Jones As SCOTUS Nominee Guide

Former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) will be working as a Senate “sherpa” for whomever Biden picks to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, the New York Times reports. That means Jones will introduce the nominee to senators and guide her through her confirmation hearings.

Tucker Carlson Donated To MTG

The Fox News host gave $250 to far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) campaign last fall as part of her raffle for a gun that “TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country,” according to the campaign.

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Loading…