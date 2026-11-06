The Tide Finally Turned Against the Depredations of the Trump II Presidency

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Survivor Bias

We, the lucky ones, emerged this week from one of the darkest stretches in American history. The jubilation, the relief, the exhilaration are heartfelt and genuine and real and understandable. But not everyone who began this arduous journey with us was still around to celebrate its climactic conclusion.

Over the past 22 months, there have been innumerable tangible real world victims of the Trump II rampage: the millions of abandoned beneficiaries of USAID; the sick and dying betrayed by MAHA’s perverse notions of public health; the countless families ripped apart by indiscriminate mass deportation; the hundreds of immigrants dumped in countries with which they had no prior connection; the forgotten souls shipped off to foreign gulags; Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

There is no minimizing or excusing it. What they have lost is not recoverable. There is no making them whole again.

The COVID pandemic taught those of us who didn’t already know it the cruel lesson of how quickly humans forget and move on. Down deep, it may be a biological imperative, but we have refined it with a culture of short attention spans, a cultivated urgency to be always looking ahead, and an infinite ability to tell ourselves soothing and self-congratulatory stories about our own greatness.

Moments in history like these, when America redeems her lost promise, are uplifting and tantalizing with possibility — for those who survived what came before. The toils of slavery, the carnage of a civil war, the dehumanization of Jim Crow exacted extreme tolls in human misery and suffering, and the harrowing accounts of all but a very few individual victims are lost to history. There were in fact few happy endings.

In a culture that worships heroes, our stories are so full of them that I grew up internalizing that heroes were everywhere in every story and that all of us should be poised to be heroes in our own stories. It was only during COVID and the depredations of the Trump era that I finally came to see how rare heroes actually are and to understand that we are obsessed with heroes and with neat tidy Hollywood endings precisely because they are so rare in real life.

The heroes of the past nearly two years are not the people you’ve seen on TV or the pundits you’ve read or those who have delivered the loudest smackdowns of Trump. They weren’t posturing or preening. They were doing thankless tedious work that is neither glamorous nor lucrative. The work of democracy is boring, bureaucratic, and procedural — but essential all the same.

The heroes have been court staffs, paralegals, clerks, and junior associates working all night in emergency proceedings. They’ve been public interest lawyers, solo immigration attorneys, and immigrant advocates who were already familiar with the Kafkaesque immigration system even before Trump returned to office and made it infinitely worse.

Widening the circle, they’ve been health care providers, NGO workers, and arts administrators tirelessly endeavoring to preserve public services while fending off attacks. They’ve been parents struggling to provide normal childhoods to children who have been targeted because they’re brown or trans or disabled.

We, too, will move on in due course. But I didn’t want to do it yet without acknowledging who and what we’ve lost along the way.

Thank You

I am deeply grateful that you have stuck with Morning Memo over the past two years. I did not make it easy on you.

I vowed not to sugarcoat the reality of Trump II but to chronicle it unstintingly. When things were at their most bewildering and hard to categorize in familiar ways, I threw enormous amounts of information at you. It was often raw and unsorted as I felt my way towards making sense of it all.

I refused, maybe stubbornly, to cast events in hopeful or optimistic terms unless they truly deserved it. I didn’t try to stuff events into artificial framings that fed the earnest desire for comeuppance, the hero’s revenge, or the villain’s fall.

It was a hard slog for readers. Many of you told me so. Morning Memo was difficult to read, hard to stomach, and relentless day after day for months on end.

Politics was grim. People wanted to avert their eyes. Many tuned politics outs or hit pause.

But you stuck around.

After a dramatic upswing in readership during the initial wave of Trump II atrocities in February and March 2025, it became hard to grow the audience for Morning Memo. The audience plateaued, but it didn’t shrink.

I feel a fierce pride in you for riding it out with me.

Trump II is not over yet. But we’ve clearly entered a new phase, with dramatically different power dynamics and a chance finally to move from a defensive crouch trying to protect what precious ground could be saved to taking the offensive and beginning to reclaim vast areas of American public life.

I look forward to navigating this next phase with you.

The Remaining Senate Races Edge Blue

Mississippi: Scott Colom (D) has widened his lead over Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R). The latest AP tally has him up by 1,936 votes, as the legal fight over the super-close election begins to take shape.

Alaska: The NYT projects that former Rep. Mary Peltola (D) is likely to sustain her narrow lead over Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) even if she falls short of an outright majority and the election is decided on ranked choice. Meanwhile, President Trump wildly claimed that Sullivan should declare the winner.

Straight Into My Veins: Southern Gains

WSJ: The Red Wall Falls: Democrats Shatter Decades of GOP Dominance Across the South

Politico: ‘The South rose up’

Strength in Numbers: Turnout among Black voters surged in the Deep South

Straight Into My Veins: Texas Sweep

Politico: Democratic Attorneys General Just Took Texas Off the Board: “We took the head of the snake.”

Texas Tribune: How schools could change for millions of students.

Politico: How Dems’ sweep in Texas blows up the 2028 map.

Quote of the Day

”I am not going to answer that question because that is a stupid question.”—longtime voter fraud bamboozler and election denier Cleta Mitchell, when asked by the NYT if she would join with President Trump in accepting the results of the 2026 election

Sher-ROD! I Will Never Unhear This …

Trump DOJ Watch: Personnel Shuffle Edition

Some notable departures post-election from the Trump DOJ:

Harmeet Dhillon, head of the Civil Rights Division

Miami U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones, who was overseeing the bogus investigation of the so-called “grand conspiracy” against Trump by the Deep State

Henry C. Whitaker, counselor to the attorney general, who among other things was handling the appeals in the James Comey and Letitia James prosecutions.

Be careful: No clear through line connects all of these departures, and there are often post-election personnel shuffles.

A Grim But Essential Read

Perhaps as a reminder that our struggles to preserve democracy have been more modest than we might like to admit: An incredible survival tale of one Ukrainian infantryman hunkered down alone on the front line against Russia as his body slowly disintegrated.

See You Back Here Monday

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