Kremlin Sees Tucker Carlson’s Pro-Russia Coverage As Key To Propaganda Efforts

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Congrats, Tucker

Mother Jones obtained a memo from the Russian government to the country’s media outlets urging them to use clips of Fox News host Tucker Carlson peddling a Russia-friendly narrative about the Ukraine invasion on his show.

Russian media has obliged. Here’s one example:

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: another show pushing ridiculous conspiracy theories about “bio-weapons” created in “secret U.S. labs in Ukraine,” which naturally includes a clip of Tucker Carlson.#TuckyoRose pic.twitter.com/lD8A5nSsfT — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 14, 2022

Carlson’s been pretty pissed at fellow Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin for debunking Russia’s disinformation on biolabs in Ukraine, by the way.

Pompeo Still Getting Extra Security

The State Department reported to Congress in February that the department was spending more than $2 million a month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ex-Iran envoy Brian Hook because they face “serious and credible” threats from Iran.

$13.1 million was spent in total between August last year and last month, the report stated. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been repeatedly extending Pompeo’s security every 60 days after the first 180 days of security the former Trump official automatically got after leaving office expired.

Florida Fails To Pass Safety Laws To Prevent Another Condo Disaster

Lawmakers in Florida’s GOP-controlled Senate and House couldn’t reach an agreement on Friday over reforming the state’s condo laws to prevent another massive collapse like the one in Surfside, Florida that killed 98 people last year.

The chambers clashed over a provision in the House bill that would ban condo owners from waiving the funding of reserves used to pay for building repairs. The Senate argued that the provision would be too expensive for the condo owners.

so that window’s shut now. But hey, last week wasn’t a total loss for Florida Republicans: At least the legislature was able to come to a consensus on banning kids from hearing about LGBTQ+ stuff.

Russia Turning To China For Help In Ukraine, US Says

Financial Times : “US officials say Russia has asked China for military help in Ukraine”

: “US officials say Russia has asked China for military help in Ukraine” The Washington Post : “China calls U.S. allegation that Russia asked Beijing for military equipment ‘fake news’”

: “China calls U.S. allegation that Russia asked Beijing for military equipment ‘fake news’” The Guardian : “US will try to convince China not to supply arms to Russia at key Rome meeting”

: “US will try to convince China not to supply arms to Russia at key Rome meeting” New York Times: “China Sees at Least One Winner Emerging From Ukraine War: China”

Jan. 6 Panel’s Report To Lean Heavily On Video

When the House Jan. 6 Committee finally puts out its public report on the Capitol attack sometime this year, expect it to be more digestible than Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Bible-length text of 448 pages on his Russia election interference probe, CBS News reports: The committee is reportedly expected to present much of the evidence in video and multimedia formats.

The idea is to make the panel’s findings easier to broadcast on TV and spread on social media, according to CBS News. The committee also reportedly wants to show evidence that’ll jolt people who feel like they already understand what happened on Jan. 6.

Must Read

“The painful, cutting and brilliant letters Black people wrote to their former enslavers” – The Washington Post

Remembering Trump’s Corrupt Ukraine Pressure Scheme

As Trump’s allies and conservative media try to blame Biden for Russia’s attack on Ukraine, CNN analyst Asha Rangappa points out investigators’ findings in Trump’s first impeachment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was worried about Trump emboldening Russia by withholding aid to Ukraine:

The House Impeachment Report is a great refresher for how concerned Ukraine was that Trump’s hold on military assistance would embolden Russia. I had forgotten that it was after

this became public that Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Zelensky in Warsaw. Just a big f-you pic.twitter.com/kQzrYfYrmE — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 14, 2022

The Right-Wing Media Cesspit

BREAKING: Fox News host Maria Bartiromo reports that “some people” have told her that they “feel that” Biden is not only too soft on Putin but even sees him as a partner! Imagine the President of the United States cozying up to the the Russian leader like that!

Fox's Maria Bartiromo: "Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that, at the end of the day, this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner!" pic.twitter.com/lkYddMlXUs — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 13, 2022

Obama Gets COVID

Former President Barack Obama tweeted on Sunday that he’d tested positive for the virus, but is “feeling fine” besides having a scratchy throat for the past several days.

