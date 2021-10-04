Protesters Driven To Desperate Measures To Get Sinema To Actually Pay Attention

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

No Justice, No Peace

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who left D.C. amid negotiations with the White House over the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that she refuses to back at its current size, encountered protesters in her home state several times this weekend.

The senator went back to Arizona for a “medical appointment” for a broken foot on Friday, according to her office. She also held an event with donors at the swanky Royal Palms Resort in Phoenix on Saturday.

for a broken foot on Friday, according to her office. She also held an event with donors at the swanky Royal Palms Resort in Phoenix on Saturday. That fundraising event was one of the places where immigration advocates confronted Sinema over the bill. (Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and several other lawmakers are currently trying to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants). “Build back better, back the bill!” the activists chanted.

was one of the places where immigration advocates confronted Sinema over the bill. (Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and several other lawmakers are currently trying to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants).

#BREAKING 📣 @SenatorSinema is currently at Royal Palms Spa & Resort in Phoenix meeting w/ special interest donors, yet she refuses to meet with the people who are directly impacted by her indecisiveness! We need her to support the #buildbetterplan w/ a PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP 📣 pic.twitter.com/TB1sYkuwur — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Admist negotiations over reconciliation that provides millions of ppl relief & a path to citizenship @SenatorSinema ditches congress for a fancy resort fundraiser & plots w/donors to take down the Biden agenda. Confronted by constituents & DACA recipients she ran out the back. pic.twitter.com/82inr6jOh1 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Protesters also confronted Sinema on Sunday at Arizona State University, where she gives lectures at the School of Social Work. Several of them followed her into the bathroom:

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!" pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Key Analysis

CNN’s Harry Enten lays out how Sinema sort of sucks at being a John McCain wannabe.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Biden Subtweets A Certain Two Senators

In case D.C. reporters who keep trying to blame progressives for the way Biden’s two-track strategy for infrastructure fell apart still haven’t gotten the message:

Biden: We could bring the moderates and progressives together very easily if we had two more votes. Two. Two people pic.twitter.com/mR7gwnkgoJ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2021

A New Deadline For BIF

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill “well before” federal highway programs are set to expire on Oct. 31, she told rank-and-file Democrats on Saturday.

The Democratic leader vowed that she “would not bring BIF to the floor to fail” out of “respect for our colleagues who support” both that bill and the much more expansive $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

out of “respect for our colleagues who support” both that bill and the much more expansive $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Meanwhile, Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) isn’t having it with Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) $1.5 trillion counteroffer to reconciliation. “That’s not going to happen,” she told CNN, adding that the final number would be “somewhere between 1.5 and 3.5” trillion even though she and her fellow progressives are “not thinking about the number.”

The Supreme Court Is Back In Session

The high court will begin hearing cases again today–and the new session will include the one over Mississippi’s abortion ban that aims to take down Roe v. Wade.

SCOTUS will hear that case on Dec. 1. The official title is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The official title is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The court will also hear a different potentially watershed case about carrying guns in public on Nov. 3. The case is a challenge to New York’s law banning people from taking firearms outside their homes without a license that shows “proper cause.”

The case is a challenge to New York’s law banning people from taking firearms outside their homes without a license that shows “proper cause.” The session begins after conservative Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito (all of whom greenlit Texas’ abortion ban that puts a bounty on abortion providers) publicly insisted that they aren’t just a bunch of partisan hacks.

The Conservative Law Prof Who Tried To Steal The Election Isn’t Sorry

John Eastman, the conservative legal scholar behind the stunning blueprint laying out how Trump could overturn the 2020 election, “won’t be cowed by public opposition to it,” he declared to the New York Times.

In fact, Eastman said he’s “working very diligently” to “determine” if Trumpland’s lies about the election “have merit.”

Must Read

“Billions Hidden Beyond Reach: How the global elite hide their wealth in a secretive system” – The Washington Post

‘Legitimate Rape’ Republican Candidate Dies

Former Rep. Todd Akin (R-MO), who torpedoed his 2012 campaign for the Senate by claiming that women’s bodies could “shut down” pregnancy caused by “legitimate rape,” died from cancer on Sunday.

Trump Promises To Potentially Eat DeSantis For Lunch

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a potential 2024 hopeful, does end up running for president as predicted, the ex-president he’s been desperately trying to please would have no qualms about squashing the governor.

“If I faced him, I’d beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump told Yahoo News.

Trump told Yahoo News. However, the ex-president also expects that DeSantis and other Republicans wouldn’t dare step into the race in the first place if he launched a reelection campaign. “I think most people would drop out,” Trump said.

Love To Never Learn Anything

Looking forward to next October's worse-still iteration. pic.twitter.com/bB4w2JDNgV — Philip Bump (@pbump) October 4, 2021

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!