People Stonewalling Voting Rights Post MLK Day Tributes And Somehow Aren’t Taken Seriously

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

People Who Actually Like Democracy Focus Their Ire

“Today we remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay,” tweeted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), is refusing to vote for any changes to the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation

Her post was met with more than a little rage:

In fact, the family of Martin Luther King Jr. called out Sinema and fellow filibuster holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) yesterday. King’s granddaughter gave a speech telling the senators that “our future hinges on your decision, and history will remember what choice you make.”

a speech Manchin did not tweet about MLK Day. He put out a statement on Friday.

about MLK Day. He put out a statement on Friday. Here’s a compilation of tributes from GOP lawmakers who’re fighting tooth and nail to uphold discriminatory voting restrictions:

1. This will be a thread of Republicans shamelessly exploiting King's legacy by pretending to honor King with a tweet while using their power to oppose everything that King stood for



Follow along if interested. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 17, 2022

Very inspiring to see these GOP lawmakers praising King’s “enduring commitment to justice,” “tenacity in the face of adversity” and “legacy of justice” while trying to gut voting rights or throw out election results.

Also:

Today, we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/uu0gGtRr02 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) January 17, 2022

Harris’ Frustrated Message To Sinema and Manchin

Vice President Kamala Harris asserted yesterday that she’s “not going to absolve” her two former Senate colleagues if they kill voting rights reform by keeping the filibuster intact.

Voting Rights Showdown Kicks Off

The Senate is back in session today, and so begins what looks like a pretty grim journey through the upper chamber for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which have virtually no chance of passing unless Sinema and Manchin change their minds about a filibuster carveout for voting rights.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is marching forward with the legislation this week regardless, so here’s what to expect:

The chamber will begin a debate today on combining the two voting rights bills into an unrelated NASA bill.

on combining the two voting rights bills into an unrelated NASA bill. Senate Democrats are having an in-person caucus meeting this evening, according to multiple reports.

according to multiple reports. The vote on the legislation is expected to be held on Wednesday at the earliest (though the schedule isn’t finalized). That’s when Republicans will almost inevitably invoke the filibuster to shoot it down, which is when Schumer would hold a vote on changing the filibuster rules if he decides to do so, which is when Sinema and Manchin would either reverse course and vote for the changes or stick to their position and doom the legislation.

Arizona GOPer Boosts Confederate Celebration On MLK Day

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R), one of Trump’s top Big Lie crusaders, retweeted a white nationalist’s call for a holiday honoring Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson yesterday.

Rogers spoke at Trump’s rally in Arizona several days prior, during which she demanded that the 2020 election results be decertified (somehow).

several days prior, during which she demanded that the 2020 election results be decertified (somehow). She’s suggested that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors be sent to prison for defying subpoenas for election materials in the Arizona Senate’s notorious “audit.”

for defying subpoenas for election materials in the Arizona Senate’s notorious “audit.” This isn’t even the first time the senator’s cozied up to white nationalists on Twitter.

the senator’s cozied up to white nationalists on Twitter. Oh and she’s rolling in campaign donations: The Arizona senator raked in a record-breaking $2.5 million last year.

Trump-DeSantis Pissing Match Drags On

A couple of unnamed Trump sources went to Axios this weekend for a helpful “leak” of Trump’s complaints about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has “a dull personality” and “no personal charisma,” the former president has reportedly said.

Trump’s clearly trying to put DeSantis in his place several days after the GOP governor, a potential 2024 contender, jabbed at the Trump administration’s COVID-19 lockdown policies.

several days after the GOP governor, a potential 2024 contender, jabbed at the Trump administration’s COVID-19 lockdown policies. Ex-convicted Trump crony Roger Stone hopped in on the action after the Axios gossip dropped, calling DeSantis “fat slow and dumb” on Telegram.

The Right-Wing Media Cesspit

This is how Fox News host Laura Ingraham reported that Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for COVID-19 (he is experiencing minor symptoms, according to his spokesperson):

Ingraham claps as she announces Gen. Mark Milley has COVID pic.twitter.com/xW5lmHbyED — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2022

Gaetz’s Ex Gets Immunity

Prosecutors granted Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) ex-girlfriend immunity before she reportedly testified in front of a grand jury last week in the sex trafficking investigation into the GOP congressman, according to CBS News.

Must Read

“The Hostages Escaped. But Synagogues Ask, How Can They Be More Secure?” – The New York Times

FBI’s MLK Day Tribute Also Poorly Received

Yesterday the FBI’s Twitter account posted a tribute to the civil rights leader (a guy the FBI liked a lot). It, too, probably shouldn’t have:

Maybe you should ask yourself that question + ratio pic.twitter.com/bRrzSVcQUy — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) January 17, 2022

Serious question: Why does the FBI think tweeting about MLK is a good idea? https://t.co/a72u3OMHkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 17, 2022

Your headquarters is named after J. Edgar Hoover, who used all of his resources to not only destroy King’s reputation, but to get him to kill himself. If you want to “do for others,” you should denounce Hoover’s attacks on The Black Freedom Movement and rename the building. https://t.co/B8hIJktW10 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 17, 2022

FBI director: Dash us off an MLK post for today, will ya?



High School Intern: Gee, Sir! Me? https://t.co/EuPEcyBH7B — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 17, 2022

Ok thanks for this, all is forgiven. https://t.co/qhjBPDUFWf — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) January 17, 2022

Remember when the FBI continually harassed and denigrated MLK for years? Pepperidge Farm remembers https://t.co/x1x9GHVId7 — jon rosenberg🌮 (@jonrosenberg) January 17, 2022

