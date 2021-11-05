Devastating New Deposition Videos Show Giuliani And Powell Flailing

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

We’ve Got More Important Things To Do

In newly aired deposition videos obtained by CNN, Rudy Giuliani and pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell admitted under oath that they hadn’t bothered to check if their conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and voting tech companies were true when they repeatedly regurgitated them in public.

Giuliani was just too darn busy to look into it all , he told the lawyer of a former Dominion Voting Systems executive suing him and Powell for defamation.

It's also not Giuliani's job to make sure his claims were based on fact, he argued. "Otherwise, you're never going to write a story."

Powell argued the truth wasn't really important, claiming that it "didn't seem to be the material part of the inquiry."

Insurrectionist Who Bragged She Wasn’t Going To Jail Goes To Jail

Jenna Ryan, the infamous Jan. 6 insurrectionist/real estate agent who flew to D.C. via private jet before storming the Capitol (and livestreamed while inside the building), was handed a 60-day prison sentence yesterday after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor.

Ryan had been mighty confident that, as a white lady, this wouldn’t happen. In a tweet that somehow hasn’t been deleted yet, she declared in March that she was “definitely not going to jail” because “I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail.”

Smash cut to yesterday: "You win!!! I'm going to prison," Ryan tweeted.

Jan. 6 Panel Set To Blast Out Fresh Round Of Subpoenas

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the House Jan. 6 select committee, said yesterday that he’s signed 20 subpoenas that could go out as soon as today.

Thompson wouldn’t say if ex-Trump legal adviser John Eastman , the guy who drew up a legal memo for Mike Pence to steal the 2020 election for Trump, would be getting one of those subpoenas, but he did tell reporters that some of the people on the list “have been written about.”

The committee isn't planning on subpoenaing lawmakers – at least "not yet," Thompson said.

The panel has interviewed more than 150 people at this point, according to committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Okay Guys This Is Finally It Maybe

Democrats are on track to pass both the $1.75 reconciliation bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) on Friday.

Here’s how it’ll go down with reconciliation : The House will convene at 8 a.m. ET, the chamber will debate the rule on the legislation on the floor, then debate the bill itself if the rule passes, then there’ll be a final vote on the package. If reconciliation passes, it’ll get kicked over to the Senate and face a final reckoning with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

BIF just needs one vote in the House.

Both the House and the Senate are out next week.

A New Grand Jury In Trump Org Criminal Case

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has convened a second grand jury to hear evidence in his criminal investigation against the Trump Organization, according to the Washington Post.

This new grand jury is reportedly looking at how the company valued its assets. Vance has said he was investigating whether the Trump Organization had manipulated the value of its assets to reduce property taxes or obtain better loans.

The first grand jury focused on the Trump Organization's alleged tax evasion scheme in which the company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was allegedly given "perks" instead of being fully compensated, thereby dodging payroll taxes.

DeSantis Spox Endorses Muzzling Of Professors

At least eight professors at the University of Florida have been banned from testifying in lawsuits against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) anti-mask mandate policies or the voting restrictions he signed into law.

Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ spokesperson, told the New York Times that the Constitution “guarantees the right to free speech, but there is no right to profit from speech.”

She was latching on to the University of Florida's claim that the school was only banning three of the professors from "paid work that is adverse to the university's interests as a state of Florida institution."

Save The Sun

As winter darkness looms ahead, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) is pushing for a permanent Daylight Saving Time via the Sunshine Protection Act, the bipartisan bill she co-sponsored with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Americans “want more sunshine and less depression,” Murray argued on the Senate floor yesterday.

The Caucasity Of It All

CBS News deservedly caught hell after putting out this intensely white headline (since corrected): When are kids too young to learn about race?

Well, people of color replied, probably sometime before kids learn human language:

I was 6 when a kid in school called me the N word https://t.co/xsJHPxMVxP — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) November 4, 2021

Idk, I was pretty young when we couldn't sell our house and lost a shit ton of money paying two mortgages bc of rumors that my mom was slaughtering goats. So maybe like 2 or 3? https://t.co/cP5PWUNrKi — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) November 4, 2021

When I was 7 some kids called me chinaman and I said I'm Korean not Chinese so they beat me up instead so perhaps start before first grade. https://t.co/Q3eXte2nys — Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) November 4, 2021

