Meadows Apparently Screwed Up Turning Over Trump-Era Records To National Archives

The National Archives is working with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get his Trump-era phone and email records from his personal accounts that he was supposed to turn over at the end of Trump’s term.

Speaking of Meadows’ records, the ex-Trump official has already voluntarily handed over his texts and emails to the House Jan. 6 select committee, according to CNN–even though he’s suing them and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to dodge the panel’s subpoena.

Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Served Lawsuit Right After Long Jan. 6 Panel Hearing

Ali Alexander, the “Stop the Steal” leader behind the pre-insurrection Trump rally on Jan. 6, was confronted by a process server who served him a civil lawsuit outside the federal building where he had testified in front of the House Jan. 6 select committee for eight hours yesterday:

Jan 6th organizer Ali Alexander was just served with a civil lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/yQQBVz7aPb — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 9, 2021

It’s unclear what the lawsuit is about exactly or who filed it.

Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 False Flag Operator Is A Tucker Carlson Fan

As part of his crusade to whitewash the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Fox host Tucker Carlson has been floating a baseless conspiracy theory that the insurrectionists were actually undercover government agents. As such, Carlson presented a photo of an insurrectionist during one of his programs, and a lawyer on his show declared that the insurrectionist was “clearly a law enforcement officer.”

Except no, the man in question is actually a local quasi-celebrity in St. Louis known as “Rally Runner” who runs who runs around the city’s baseball stadium to strengthen “the spirit for the Cardinals to get the energy to win.” And his Facebook profile shows he’s a big fan of Carlson’s who posts videos like “Tucker Drops Nuke on Fauci Worshippers.”

You can watch the Rally Runner do his thing here:

Cable news is circling the Rally Runner. Our report sparked by @ryanjreilly's thorough deep dive on the conspiracy that the Cardinals fan is somehow a secret agent sent to set up Trump supporters on 1/6 pic.twitter.com/YMTDHxorDT — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) December 10, 2021

Appeals Court Shoots Down Trump’s Attempt To Block Jan. 6 Subpoena

A three-judge panel on the D.C. federal appeals court unanimously rejected the former president’s effort to keep the National Archives from releasing Trump-era White House documents to the House Jan. 6 committee yesterday.

Senate Clears Final Hurdle To Staving Off Debt Ceiling Crisis

The Senate passed a crucial bill on Thursday that would allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling by a simple majority. The measure passed after 14 Republican senators voted with the Democrats and broke the filibuster.

The FBI’s National Use-of-Force Data Collection program is in danger of being dissolved thanks to police and federal agencies refusing to send the data needed to keep it afloat, according to the Government Accountability Office.

NYC Non-Citizens Now Allowed To Vote In Local Elections

The New York City Council approved legislation yesterday allowing any adult who’s lived in the city for at least 30 days and is a legal permanent resident in the U.S. (including DACA recipients) to vote in elections for mayor, city council, borough president and other city elections.

“Many parents of school shooters ignore glaring warning signs. This one didn’t.” – The Washington Post

Starbucks Cafe Unionizes For First Time

A Starbucks cafe in Elmwood, New York became the first Starbucks shop in the U.S. to form a union yesterday.

Here’s the moment when the Starbucks employees found out they had the votes to unionize:

BREAKING: Starbucks location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo has voted to become Starbucks' first unionized store in the U.S., by vote of 19-8.



Here was the moment workers realized they had enough votes. @WBFO pic.twitter.com/tHYY495Wjb — Tom Dinki (@tomdinki) December 9, 2021

Jonah Hill Boosts Climate Change Legislation On Jimmy Fallon

The comedian took a moment during his interview with late night host Jimmy Fallon to tout the National Climate Emergency Act last night (Fallon didn’t seem super thrilled).

Huge kudos to Jonah Hill for using his #DontLookUp interview on @JimmyFallon's show to talk about important climate change legislation.



You really truly love to see it. pic.twitter.com/0Rg41xSK0o — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 7, 2021

