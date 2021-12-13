Jan. 6 Committee Offers Sneak Peek At The Meadows Evidence

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Care To Explain, Meadows?

The Jan. 6 committee is moving to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoena. But as we’ve pointed out before, Meadows has already cooperated to a limited extent, and the committee is now teasing some of what Meadows coughed up.

Among the tantalizing bits of new evidence : Meadows sent an email on Jan. 5 stating that the National Guard would be present at the Capitol the next day to “protect pro-Trump people,” according to the committee.

The Jan. 6 panel is slated to forward the recommendation for Meadows (who meanwhile has filed a lawsuit against the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)) to the House for a vote today.

Chris Wallace Ditches Fox For CNN

The longtime Fox News anchor announced during his “Fox News Sunday” program yesterday that he was leaving Fox.

Wallace is joining CNN+, CNN’s streaming platform that’s slated to launch next year, according to CNN’s press release, which came after the (now-ex) Fox News anchor said his goodbyes on air.

only that he was “ready for a new adventure” and wanted to go “beyond politics.” Wallace will anchor a weekday show that’ll include interviews with “newsmakers across politics, business, sports and culture,” CNN’s communications office said.

GOPer Vanishes Amid COVID-19 Treatment

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen’s (R-WA) whereabouts and condition have been unknown for about three weeks after he was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Florida to be treated for COVID-19.

The secretary of the Washington Senate told the Bellingham Herald on Friday that Ericksen hasn’t reached out.

told the Bellingham Herald on Friday that Ericksen hasn’t reached out. Ericksen’s legislative assistant said on Thursday that she didn’t have any information on the GOP lawmaker’s status.

said on Thursday that she didn’t have any information on the GOP lawmaker’s status. The lawmaker’s family has not publicly responded to inquiries.

AP Describes Crime-Ridden Hellhole Before Admitting Crime’s Actually Gone Down

The Associated Press put out this article about how people are growing just so darn tired of all the criming in San Francisco and all the crimes they’re subjected to and won’t anyone please do something about the crime–before the AP mentions this lil factoid more than a dozen paragraphs into the article:

“Overall, though, crime has been trending down for years. More than 45,000 incidents have been reported so far this year, up from last year when most people were shut indoors, but below the roughly 60,000 complaints in previous years.”

Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Devastating Tornadoes

The President approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday, which makes federal funds available to assist individuals and business owners in especially hard-hit counties.

These maps show where the tornadoes wreaked havoc in Kentucky and five other states this weekend.

show where the tornadoes wreaked havoc in Kentucky and five other states this weekend. The official death toll from the disaster is still fluid, but it’s been confirmed that six workers were killed at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, and at least eight workers died at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. (JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome To Hell!

There was a “Dash for Cash” during a hockey game in South Dakota on Saturday in which teachers crawled on the ice and scrambled for $5,000 to use in their classrooms, a very normal state of affairs in the greatest country in the world:

Cops Are Very Proud Of Their ‘Drug Bust’

This photo of several stern officers at the Tenaha Police Department in Texas posing behind a table of the weed they found during a bust in 2018 went viral on Saturday:

It’s just weed pic.twitter.com/cavTrpbroK — The Mouse still says #Notmeus 🎄💝☀️❄️ (@neverpilled) December 11, 2021

Wow, they also nabbed a whole $70 and an empty pill bottle and a bottle of water!

