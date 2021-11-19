McCarthy Stalls BBB Vote With 8-Hour Audition For House Speaker

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Round Of Applause

House Democratic leadership moved the chamber’s vote on Democrats’ sweeping $1.85 reconciliation bill to Friday morning after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spent more than eight hours ranting about the legislation, Biden’s agenda and, uh, this in a floor speech that didn’t end until after 5 a.m. ET. McCarthy’s gambit won’t actually stop the reconciliation bill from passing

McCarthy took advantage of the House’s “magic minute rule”, which lets the House speaker, the majority leader and the minority leader to speak for as long as they want.

The monologue went on for eight hours and 32 minutes, surpassing what was believed to be a record-breaking speech in 2018 by Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Dreamers.

Pelosi's office put out a statement shortly before midnight asking "Is Kevin McCarthy OK?"

Democrats roasted McCarthy throughout the night:

Find someone who fights for you like Kevin McCarthy fights against free pre-k. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021

Kevin McCarthy auditioning for the adult table at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/Hj80apuTwK — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) November 19, 2021

I’d like a CBO score on Kevin McCarthy’s speech. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 19, 2021

Never-ending tantrums *aren’t* infrastructure. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 19, 2021

Goodnight everyone, except the rambling fool on the house floor who hasn’t realized we all went home and the American people are asleep. https://t.co/nVck9v9EhP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 19, 2021

GOP Guv. Slams Conservative Anti-CRT Group’s Bounties On Teachers

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) slammed the right-wing “Moms for Liberty” nonprofit yesterday for offering a $500 cash reward to anyone who snitches on a public school teacher they believe broke the state’s new law that allows teaching licenses to be revoked if the instructor teaches what conservatives call “critical race theory.”

Offering a financial incentive to hunt down teachers is “wholly inappropriate,” Sununu said in a statement, despite being the one who signed the law and making all this possible in the first place.

The law, which bans teachers from teaching anything with a "divisive concept" and the idea that "an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive," led the state government to put up a website where parents can report teachers.

Biden Admin Funds The Police

The Justice Department announced yesterday that it’ll hand out $139 million to police departments nationwide.

1,066 police officers will get hired with the new funding, according to the DOJ.

183 law enforcement agencies will get the money.

Fired Ferguson Cop Prowls Around Rittenhouse Trial Courthouse

An ex-cop who got canned from the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri and calls himself “Maserati Mike” showed up to Wisconsin’s Kenosha County Courthouse, where Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is being held, with a long rifle on Wednesday.

His real name is Jesse Kline.

is Jesse Kline. Kline was apparently there to support Rittenhouse, who’s become a hero on the right and so-called Blue Lives Matter supporters.

Kline was seen carrying a gun case in the area on Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Sentinel. It was unclear whether the case was empty or not.

Guy calling himself Maserati Mike carrying a gun was talked to by #Kenosha Co. Sheriffs Deputies and left the scene (in his Maserati, btw). #KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/RmfeKV9nQC — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) November 17, 2021

McDaniel Sympathizes With Wyoming GOP Shunning Cheney

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said during a Christian Science Monitor breakfast yesterday that she understands why the Wyoming GOP officially decided to stop recognizing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as a Republican.

McDaniel said that “I get from a state party standpoint” why the organization did so. The chair accused Cheney of “not supporting” the Wyoming GOP and “not talking about electing Republicans up and down the ballot.”

But McDaniel didn't go as far as agreeing that Cheney wasn't a Republican anymore, saying the congresswoman was "obviously" still part of the party, so … congratulations, Cheney?

Trump Endorses Gosar

In the grand tradition of owning the libs and screaming for attention, the ex-president put out an endorsement for white nationalist-adjacent Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) yesterday, 24 hours after the lawmaker was censured for posting a murder fantasy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Gosar “has been a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA,” Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC.

Gosar is not in a competitive race in Arizona's 4th Congressional District in the 2022 midterms.

