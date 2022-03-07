Hmm, Looks Like Meadows Might’ve Done A Voter Fraud

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Curious

An investigation by the New Yorker discovered that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows registered to vote in the 2020 election with an address of a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina that he’s apparently never spent a night in.

The person who used to own the property told the New Yorker that she’d rented it out to Meadows’ wife for two months within the past two years, but she only spent a night or two there during that time. The ex-Trump official “never spent a night in there,” the former property owner said.

The guy who now owns the property said it was "really weird" of Meadows to list it as his place of residence. "That's weird that he would do that," the owner said.

Meadows voted absentee by mail in the 2020 election.

Russia Assault On Ukraine Continues As Civilians Try To Flee

Russia’s new proposed humanitarian corridors would funnel Ukrainian civilians trying to escape the war into Russia or Belarus.

The Washington Post : “Ukraine denounces proposed evacuation corridors to Russia, Belarus”

: “Ukraine denounces proposed evacuation corridors to Russia, Belarus” New York Times : “Negotiators prepare for 3rd round of talks as Kremlin offers evacuation path for Ukrainians to Russia.”

: “Negotiators prepare for 3rd round of talks as Kremlin offers evacuation path for Ukrainians to Russia.” BBC : “Proposed humanitarian corridors ‘unacceptable’ – Ukraine”

: “Proposed humanitarian corridors ‘unacceptable’ – Ukraine” The Guardian : “As many as 5 million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia’s bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU’s top diplomat has just warned.”

: “As many as 5 million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia’s bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU’s top diplomat has just warned.” CNN: “Russia has fired 600 missiles; 95% of amassed combat power now in Ukraine, senior US defense official says”

Armed Intruder Arrested At Joint Base Andrews Around Time Of Kamala Harris’ Arrival

Officials at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland announced early Monday that its security forces had arrested an armed person who was in a vehicle that failed to follow security personnel’s commands at a security checkpoint. The incident happened around the time Vice President Kamala Harris and four Cabinet members had arrived at the base en route back to Washington Sunday night.

Both that person and another individual tried to run away after the forces stopped their vehicle, according to the press release.

according to the press release. The base was shut down for most of the night while authorities searched for the second person, who got away and is no longer believed to on the base.

while authorities searched for the second person, who got away and is no longer believed to on the base. Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were safely flown off the base, according to a press pool report.

DeSantis Spokesperson Says Opponents Of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Are Pro-Pedophilia

Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) spokesperson, is trying to whitewash the bill that would ban classroom discussions on LGBTQ+ topics as an “Anti-Grooming” bill.

Anyone who’s against the measure is “probably a groomer” or otherwise doesn’t “denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children,” Pushaw tweeted on Friday.

Pushaw tweeted on Friday. Pushaw suggested without evidence on Sunday that an LGBTQ+ Florida lawmaker who had slammed her tweets about the bill was a groomer himself, saying that “A hit dog hollers.”

saying that “A hit dog hollers.” The bill is slated to be put to a vote in the Florida Senate today, where it’s expected to pass and get sent over to DeSantis’ desk.

Texas Abortion Ban Not Doing Much To Actually Stop Abortion

This new New York Times report and its graph on Texas abortion rates after the state passed its six-week ban says it all:

“The law has not done anything to change people’s need for abortion care; it has shifted where people are getting their abortion.” https://t.co/rJPrC0EyB2 — The Upshot (@UpshotNYT) March 6, 2022

GOP Utah Guv Says He’ll Veto Trans Ban

Utah Republicans’ bill banning trans girls from participating in school sports on women’s teams isn’t likely to pass if Gov. Spencer Cox (R) goes through with his promise to veto it. Cox expressed sympathy for trans student athletes on Friday, saying “I just want them to know that it’s gonna be okay” and that “[w]e’re gonna work through this.”

Georgia Trump Candidate Throws Fit Over Speaking Order At Event

Vernon Jones, a former Democrat-turned-Trumper who’s running for Congress in Georgia, stormed out of a Republican county event on Saturday because they changed the speaking order, robbing him of the second-place slot he’d apparently been promised.

It was a classic case of dirty “politricks,” Jones fumed before leaving.

Jones fumed before leaving. Naturally, the event also included some form of 2020 election fraud trutherism. Clock the “Trump Won Georgia” poster in the background of the video:

Former Democrat Vernon Jones – now a Trump-backed candidate in Georgia’s 10th District — walks out of a Jackson County GOP event last night … because he was mad about the speaking order. #gapol #ga10 pic.twitter.com/jl8S8gCl68 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2022

