Manchin Walks Away From Deal But Pretends There Was No Deal

The Duality Of Manchin

A two-track path for bipartisan infrastructure legislation and reconciliation? Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has no earthly idea what you’re talking about.

“I never knew about that. Never heard of that,” the senator told reporters yesterday, shaking his head. “Why do you think we’re trying to separate them? They’re different subject matters.”

NEW: A key argument by progressives about their lack of support of the bi-partisan infrastructure deal is because they say moderates backed out of a deal to link both spending plans together.

Sen. Joe Manchin just told me:

"I never knew about that. Never heard of that."

Flashback to June 24:

“The only strategy we have is two tracks. I think we’re going to do, hopefully … the bipartisan agreement…see if we can get that done and then move to the other one,” Manchin said.

Shutdown Crisis Averted

It seems like Democrats can take a much-needed breath for a minute amid the tug-o-war over infrastructure: Congress is now slated to pass a government funding measure today to stave off a shutdown tomorrow.

Senators came to an agreement on a funding measure last night that would keep the government running through Dec. 3, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced. The chamber will kick off the process of passing it at 10:30 a.m. ET before it gets kicked over to the House later in the afternoon.

that would keep the government running through Dec. 3, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced. The chamber will kick off the process of passing it at 10:30 a.m. ET before it gets kicked over to the House later in the afternoon. The measure is a “clean” bill that won’t suspend the debt ceiling after GOP senators shot down Democrats’ previous attempt to combine the funding bill with suspension, triggering a crisis over the U.S. potentially defaulting on its loans come Oct. 18.

after GOP senators shot down Democrats’ previous attempt to combine the funding bill with suspension, triggering a crisis over the U.S. potentially defaulting on its loans come Oct. 18. The House passed a separate bill to suspend the debt ceiling largely along party lines yesterday, but it’s utterly doomed in the Senate thanks to the filibuster. Stay tuned.

There’s No Governing In Baseball

Despite the chaos on the Hill, lawmakers hit the pause button for the annual charity bipartisan congressional baseball game last night. Let’s just say it was odd having the timing of the game dominate the day’s congressional schedule.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) told reporters earlier on Tuesday that he had “no idea” if the bipartisan infrastructure vote would be delayed amid fierce backlash from progressives over the derailment of the two-track plan, but said he’d “find out at the baseball game.”

told reporters earlier on Tuesday that he had “no idea” if the bipartisan infrastructure vote would be delayed amid fierce backlash from progressives over the derailment of the two-track plan, but said he’d “find out at the baseball game.” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) signaled that the Senate’s timetable for passing a crucial government funding bill was shaped by the game.

signaled that the Senate’s timetable for passing a crucial government funding bill was shaped by the game. Biden was at the game, though as you can see, it seemed like he might’ve been busy.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Same with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA):

Republicans won the game:

Republicans won the congressional baseball game for the first time since 2016

If You Like Subpoena Coladas

The House Jan. 6 select committee has subpoenaed the organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally that led up to the Capitol insurrection.

Lewandowski Axed From Trump SuperPAC

The move came after a Trump donor accused Corey Lewandowski of repeatedly touching her and following her around on Sunday during a charity event.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” the donor, Trashelle Odom, told Politico.

the donor, Trashelle Odom, told Politico. Lewandowski was removed as the leader of Make America Great Again Action and “will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told the New York Times.

of Make America Great Again Action and “will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told the New York Times. Lewandowski’s lawyer : “Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

: “Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.” Lewandowski was arrested for alleged misdemeanor battery in 2016 after he roughly grabbed then-Breitbart writer Michelle Fields by the arm. He was Trump’s campaign manager at the time. A Florida prosecutor declined to pursue charges.

One Kicker Says It All

“Kyrsten Sinema Is at the Center of It All. Some Arizonans Wish She Weren’t.” – The New York Times

“I appreciate that she’s not way left-leaning like the rest of them,” said Pat Odell, a retired court clerk and conservative. Ms. Odell said she wanted to see a total closure of the southwestern border and wanted Ms. Sinema to reject the $3.5 trillion Democratic social-spending bill outright. But even if that happened, would Ms. Odell actually vote for Ms. Sinema or anyone with a D beside their name? Probably not, she said.

Apropos Of Nothing, There’s A Clown Shortage In Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s struggling with recruiting new clowns due to an exodus caused by the pandemic.

