Has The Political Press Still Learned Nothing After a Decade of Trump?

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Call It What It Was

It’s been a jangly 36 hours watching America rise up against a wannabe authoritarian while the political press resorts to the same old tired tropes as if it were hungry to go back to the pre-Trump days or pretend they never happened.

The U.S. press does a fine job covering democratic uprisings in foreign countries, but struggles mightily to cover them here at home.

While the midterm elections here fit neatly into a pattern of right-wing defeats in the past few weeks in Serbia and Brazil, the mass media here — even after a decade — is still grasping to employ suitable language for the current authoritarian moment in the United States.

The failures of the post-election news coverage mostly revolve around the embrace of worn-out horse-race campaign coverage and quickie post-election analysis in which losers lose because they’re idiots, and winners win because they’re geniuses.

The blue wave, we’re told, wasn’t a historic shrugging off of tyranny and a re-embrace of democratic values. It was the result of “Republican missteps,” “miscalculations,” “missteps,” “Republican missteps,” and “Trump’s miscalculations.”

The inability to grapple open and honestly with the Christian nationalist neo-fascism of the Trump II presidency continues to bedevil domestic political coverage. In one of its post-election analyses, the NYT allowed that it was “a decisive rebuke to President Trump and his aggressive, often chaotic second-term agenda.”

“Aggressive and often chaotic” are doing an awful lot of work there, as if the second term was an emotionally dis-regulated child with poorly medicated ADHD.

Contrast that with the NYT’s description of Viktor Orban’s election defeat in April, which it credited with “breaking the momentum of a global nationalist revival promoted by President Trump.” The Hungarian election, it reported, was a “showdown between friends and foes of liberal democracy.”

The coverage of an anodyne tweet by Vice President JD Vance yesterday captured the hunger of the political press to return to the coverage of old. Vance repeated what President Trump had already said — and what he would reaffirm after being asked about Vance’s tweet: that the Iran War cost them the election.

Yet that somehow that become evidence a dramatic break between Vance and Trump — even though Vance conceded little, took blame for nothing, and whitewashed the entire rest of the “aggressive, often chaotic second-term agenda,” to borrow a phrase. Perhaps the Vance team self-servingly nudged reporters toward that interpretation, as the publication of a “tick-tock” of the tweet by Politico might suggest.

Blaming the Iran War is poised to become this cycle’s overly simplistic post-election narrative device. It offends almost no one, absolves the rest of the Trump II depredations, and misses its own anti-democratic origins.

We’re at risk of having the blue wave chalked up merely to the pocketbook impacts of the Iran War and the Trump tariffs without connecting either of them to the underlying authoritarianism involved.

The Iran War and the Trump tariffs, many of which (though not all) were struck down by the Supreme Court, were unilateral and illegal acts by the executive branch.

Trump sidelined Congress in violation of the constitutional order. These weren’t merely bad or poorly executed policies. The founders knew from experience that this is the folly you get from giving too much power to one man.

The notion that Republicans were victimized by Trump’s political “missteps” and “calculations” necessarily supposes that his rogue anti-democratic presidency is somehow disconnected from the horrible outcomes it produces. It also unwittingly implies that if the outcomes had been good, the means would have been fine.

It’s the Economy AND Corruption, Stupid

National exit (sample: 79,668) — Importance of issues to your vote:



GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION

Crucial/Major – 90%

Minor/No factor – 10%



COST OF LIVING

Crucial/Major – 89%

Minor/No factor – 11%



IRAN WAR

Crucial/Major – 74%

Minor/No factor – 26%



IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT… — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 4, 2026

More Fun With Midterms Data

An assortment of interesting data points:

“Republicans have not won a House of Representatives ‌seat in ⁠a district that Trump carried by less than 11 percentage points two years ago. … Democrats have won four seats that Trump carried by more than 15 percentage points.”—Reuters

“Of about 3,000 counties where at least half the expected vote for the House has been tallied, all but about 170 saw Republican candidates run behind President Trump’s 2024 margin against Kamala Harris. The median county shifted about 11 percentage points toward the Democrats.”—WSJ

“Republicans are only on track to flip one House seat, in Maine, that they didn’t redraw last year.”—Politico

Quote of the Day: Texas Edition

“Calling it a dummymander is generous. This was more like moron-mandering. We went for five seats, won none, killed an incumbent, and handed Democrats a reason to turn out. Was living with Henry Cuellar really that hard?”—an anonymous Texas GOP strategist whom Politico described as “frustrated”

Chart of the Day: Texas Edition

Visualizing How Democrats Turned Texas Bluewww.nytimes.com/interactive/… — The Upshot (@upshot.nytimes.com) 2026-11-05T01:22:25.439Z

Our White People Problem

Democrats swept every demographic and geographic subgroup, according to the Times Voter Trends, except these (with the margin for Republicans):

White +4

White non-college +19

White Midwest +4

White South +25

White men +13

White 45-64 +14

White 65+ +9

The Callais Impact on the New Congress

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais and subsequent aggressive Republican mid-decade redistricting to eliminate Black majority-minority districts, the impact on the new Congress is more nuanced than I might have expected.

Despite Callais and all that followed, the number of Black members of the House will only drop from 60 to 58. How it breaks down is particularly interesting, from the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies:

A total of 8 seats are going from Black to non-Black members, but four of those were held by Black Republicans, three of whom ran for higher office.

A total of 6 seats are going from non-Black to Black members.

Two Black members targeted by the GOP mid-decade redistricting scheme appear likely to survive: Shomari Figures (D-AL) and Don Davis (D-NC).

The blue wave unquestionably muted the effects of Callais … and I can’t emphasize this enough … this cycle.

Before anyone interprets these numbers as minimizing what’s happened to Black voter representation in the South, Callais was always understood to have more dramatic effects on state and local representation than on Congress. One of its biggest knock-effects is to deprive Black candidates of access to the lower rungs of the political ladder that they can use to reach Congress.

It’s also important to remember that the Voting Rights Act was about empowering Black voters, not Black candidates — so diversity among electeds is only a rough proxy for Black political power.

This all comes against the backdrop of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) being poised to become the first Black speaker of the House and the addition of Juliana Stratton (D-IL) giving the Senate a record number of six Black senators, with a seventh if Scott Colom (D) wins in Mississippi.

Mike Johnson Won’t Return as GOP Leader

Outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) won’t seek to return as the House GOP leader in the next Congress, leaving Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (OH) to duke it out.

False Choice Alert

This WaPo headline is a false dichotomy often used to manufacture storylines in political coverage: “Democrats face a choice on Trump come January: Confrontation or compromise.”

Confrontation v. compromise is as flat, reductive, and imprecise as most of the dreary analysis of the moderate v. progressive fault line within the Democratic Party. There is understandable hunger for the prototypical Democratic officeholder to be more robust, combative, and decisive; but this kind of thin analysis sets up an easy gotcha for subsequent coverage that doesn’t reflect the strength of Democrats’ new majorities on the Hill.

The reality is Democrats do not face a stark choice between confrontation and compromise. The can do both or either or neither. They get to pick when and where to fight their battles. They get to decide which hills to die on. They are in the driver’s seat.

Besieged District Courts Get Relief

Georgetown law professor Steve Vladeck, on the critical relief that a Democratic Congress can provide federal district courts:

[T]he district courts have been under siege—even as they have been instrumental in standing up for the rule of law by fighting a classic rear-guard action. Unlike Blanche, they haven’t been trying to win a “war,” but rather just trying to hold the line in the hope that reinforcements would eventually be on their way. Thanks to Tuesday’s election results, those reinforcements are coming—in the form of a House of Representatives and Senate that will be just as interested in checking the executive branch …

Two Other Races to Watch: Schadenfreude Edition

WINDSOR, CO – NOVEMBER 03: Two-year-old Evelyn looks up at U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert as she addresses a crowd of supporters during an election night watch party at The Grainhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Windsor, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

Obviously all eyes remain on the Mississippi and Alaska Senate races, which still hang in the balance, but longtime TPM readers will want to keep an eye on two House races that remain too close to call:

CO-04: Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, 48%, is trailing Democrat Eileen Laubacher, 48.7%, with 93% of the votes counted. Boebert, first elected to Congress in 2020, has been the archetypical MAGA-era GOP House member: a transgressive, attention-seeking wild child with a messy personal life.

TN-04: Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R) is trailing by 280 votes against Democrat Victoria Broderick, with 99% of the votes counted. DesJarlais predates the Trump era, having arrived in the Tea Party wave of 2010. He has persisted, shall we say, despite his own personal messiness being exposed earlier in his congressional career.

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