GOP Starts To Cannibalize Itself With Unhinged QAnon-Flavored Accusations

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

When Did This Become Normal?

The power and rancidness of QAnon is being turned against the GOP’s own, and it ain’t pretty.

After Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced they would support the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s to the Supreme Court, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) started trafficking in the most vile of QAnon tropes:

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile.



They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

For context: GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee spent weeks accusing Jackson of being lenient on child-sex offenders, in a not-so-subtle QAnon callback. Now comes Greene and others saying the quiet part out loud. (Fun fact #1: Greene is buddies with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who’s currently under investigation for alleged sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old.)

Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway, the CEO and editor-in-chief of the conservative Federalist, respectively, both made similar comments on Monday. (Fun fact #2: The Federalist published multiple pieces in 2017 arguing why people should vote for then-Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore regardless of several women’s accusations that he had molested them when they were teens.)

Navarro And Scavino Contempt Charge Referral Moves To Full House Vote

The House Rules Committee voted on Monday to bring the House Jan. 6 Committee’s recommendation for criminal contempt charges against ex-Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the House for a full vote.

House Jan. 6 Panel Less Interested In Talking To Pence Now

House Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters on Monday that the panel is making “no effort” to get former Vice President Mike Pence to testify.

The committee now believes it has enough to go on with reports of Trumpland’s efforts to pressure Pence to steal the 2020 election , Thompson said, “So what is it we need?”

, Thompson said, “So what is it we need?” However, a subpoena for Pence isn’t off the table, sources from the committee told CNN.

Maryland GOP Guv Signs Dems’ New District Map

After a judge ruled that the congressional district map drawn by Maryland Democrats had been gerrymandered and subsequently tossed it out, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed a new map on Monday that’s likely to keep the state’s partisan makeup looking about the same as before, according to the New York Times.

The rejected map would’ve given Democrats seven safe districts and gutted a red district to make it more competitive.

would’ve given Democrats seven safe districts and gutted a red district to make it more competitive. Maryland is one of two states whose Democrat-drawn map was struck down in the courts over partisan gerrymandering. The other is New York, though the fight over the Empire State’s proposed map is still ongoing.

Judge Allows New York Dems’ Maps To Stay For Now

A New York appellate judge on Monday paused a lower court’s order to toss out New York Democrats’ congressional and legislative district maps.

That means the new district lines, drawn to heavily favor Democrats, will remain in place for the time being, and that New York’s June primary will move forward as planned.

the new district lines, drawn to heavily favor Democrats, will remain in place for the time being, and that New York’s June primary will move forward as planned. The judge stated that he anticipated making a final decision on the maps within three weeks, if not sooner. He ordered the Democrats and Republicans in the case to attend a hearing this Thursday.

Accusations Of Russian War Atrocities In Ukraine Pile Up

New York Times : “Detentions, beating and mock executions: Life in one town under Russian occupation.”

: “Detentions, beating and mock executions: Life in one town under Russian occupation.” The Washington Post : “Town by town, Ukrainian prosecutors build Russian war crimes cases”

: “Town by town, Ukrainian prosecutors build Russian war crimes cases” CNN: “Zelensky says negotiations with Putin might not happen after accusing Moscow of genocide”

Colorado Enshrines Abortion Rights In State Law

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Monday signed legislation by the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature that guarantees access to abortion even if the conservative Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

The new law marks another move by blue/blue-leaning states to protect against Republicans’ full-fledged war on abortion rights, especially with SCOTUS seemingly poised to gut Roe soon through the Mississippi abortion case.

Must Read

“Leaked: New Amazon Worker Chat App Would Ban Words Like ‘Union,’ ‘Restrooms,’ ‘Pay Raise,’ And ‘Plantation’” – The Intercept

Fake Trump Elector Is On The Ballot

Kelly Ruh, one of the dozens of sham electors Trump and his cronies had assembled in several states in their scheme to steal the 2020 election, is running for reelection as a city council member in De Pere, Wisconsin in the state’s local elections today.

A Wisconsin MAGA activist who organized a local “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 last year is running for city council, too.

Youngkin Holds A Dog’s Ear

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed five bills yesterday known collectively as “the Beagle Bills” that bolster anti-cruelty protections for dogs and cats that get bred for experimental purposes.

It’s a genuine bright spot amid Youngkin’s grim war on critical race theory, though the accompanying photo-op seemed to be a struggle for the governor:

just helping a fellow human hold a dog in a normal way pic.twitter.com/5wp50ZQWWK — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) April 4, 2022

